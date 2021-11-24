Cold Collective Share Two New Tracks 'I Saw The Night Die' & 'Secondhand Smoke'

Today, Boston-based band Cold Collective share a new pair of songs, "I Saw The Night Die" and "Secondhand Smoke." These are the latest offerings from their upcoming album, Weathervane, out December 3.

"These two songs in particular were very tough to finish in the studio," Cold Collective share about the new tracks. "Tim left us some great vocal and guitar takes that we were able to pull from his demos in order to present the songs in their intended arrangement. We know Tim would love the final result and we hope you do too."

Vocalist Tim Landers (Cold Collective, Transit, Misser) began working on songs for this new album before his untimely passing in 2019. To honor Tim, the band finished the songs together, leaving some in their original acoustic state. Together with the Landers family, all pre-orders include a $5 donation to Dean's House - a sober living home in Massachusetts where Tim stayed during his recovery.

"Tim's music is a gift," Tim's father Terry Landers shares. "We love that more of his heart and work are being shared through this release."

Listen to the new singles here: