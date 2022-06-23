Cody Jasper Releases New Single 'Who You Are'

Austin, TX based Cody Jasper is a chameleon of Rock N' Roll - releasing music that is themed around the way he lives and shared life experiences with his fans. His bold choices show a daring to mix in different genres along with straight ahead Rock N' Roll, including Blues and Outlaw Country. With the release of new song "Who You Are" he sings about an enduring universal theme, unconditional love.

Cody explains "After stepping out on my own at the beginning of this year, I made a promise to stay true to myself. I want to write about things that matter to me, or that I had real personal experience with - not only with the lyrics but with the composition and sounds. I let my guard down and allowed myself to go with whatever excited me, no rules. I was just going to make the sounds in my head and not hold back".

He continues "Who You Are' is a fun rock ballad about unconditional love. I'm saying 'I just love you for who you are'- behind all the glitz and the glam, the struggles and the strides. Who we are as individuals should be enough, we don't need anything else". The song has big chorus harmonies, a Hendrix inspired guitar solo, B3 organ, piano, and even a Mellotron.

Jasper says "I like to call it "glam rock with a southern drawl. We had a blast making this". The song was produced by the legendary Chris 'Frenchie' Smith (The Darkness, The Dandy Warhols, The Front Bottoms) at The Bubble in Austin, Texas. The video was shot in Palo Duro Canyon near Amarillo, TX by Jasper and Brandon Wolford (Lovely the Band).

Cody recently led the rock band Moon Fever - whose songs have a collective 5 million+ audio streams. His music has been featured on Key Rock & Blues playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and other streaming outlets. In the past 3 years he's opened for Buckcherry, Shooter Jennings (a long-time inspiration), Eric Gales, Filter, and Los Lobos, among others.

He's received positive press from Loudwire, Medium, Substream, All Access, Atwood Magazine, and more. Cody is especially proud of the videos he makes for his songs - whose cinematic quality are top notch, as evidenced by "Cocaine" and his genre-bending recent release "Disco Lemonade".

Future plans include more singles and an album to follow later this year. Tour dates are in the works for late summer.

Watch the new music video here: