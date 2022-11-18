Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Coco Bevan Releases Post Breakup Anthem 'Bruised Ego'

Coco Bevan Releases Post Breakup Anthem 'Bruised Ego'

“Bruised Ego” is available to stream and download now on all digital platforms.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Self-proclaimed pop princess of Sydney, Coco Bevan, has released her new single, "Bruised Ego," an energetic post-breakup revenge banger about releasing anger after a selfish partner. "Bruised Ego" is available to stream and download on all platforms.

A personality-driven, refreshing electro-pop track, "Bruised Ego" combines electronic production with guitar and violin melodies, creating a carefree and introspective mix that accompanies Coco Bevan in a familiar journey of getting over someone. As Bevan reclaims her anger and chaos, this heartbreak pop-rock bop is turned on its head.

Focused on the artist healing from a selfish and entitled "man-child" she was involved with, the song is unapologetic in its honesty and straight-forwardness with lyrics like, "25 and crying like a fing brat" and a catchy hook of, "baby boy with a bruised ego." The track was produced by Australian producer Liam Quinn and written by Coco Bevan.

Coco Bevan is committed to writing songs about gritty, honest, and intense life experiences, curating chaos of love, heartbreak, manifesting, wild nights, and oversharing stories, in all their bursting and vibrant emotional showcases.

With a relatable spirit as a blueprint, she reached out to those around her to understand other experiences of heartbreak to create a song they could all scream along to. "Bruised Ego" sets out to be exactly that - the way she puts it, if, "You're feeling mad, sassy, want to be rude, and you want to scream your lungs out, then sing along to this song."

Coco Bevan is a natural-born performer who is committed to making music that speaks to people in their 20s through their ups and downs, and journeys of self-discovery. As she retells a quarter-life crisis of joy and stress, she negotiates the battle between self-love and self-depreciation through this upbeat, dance anthem that sets to make young people feel understood in their chaos and complexity.

"Bruised Ego" is available to stream and download now on all digital platforms. Listen to the new single here:

Listen to the new single here:



VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video
Watch Keith Urban's new music video for “Street Called Main.” The video, shot in Portland, Tennessee, marks the first time that director Justin Key and Urban have worked together on a music video. Urban’s current radio single “Brown Eyes Baby” continues to climb the chart, having just entered the Top 30.
VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert Photo
VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert
For the project, Monroe created an XR (extended reality live concert) using the same technology used to produce visuals for Disney’s “The Mandalorian”, with the same studio team behind Billie Eilish's “Where Do We Go” XR live stream and Kid Cudi’s Amazon Prime special, “Watch A Man Named Scott”. Watch the video now!
P!NK Announces Forthcoming Album Trustfall Photo
P!NK Announces Forthcoming Album 'Trustfall'
Her first studio album since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, TRUSTFALL marks an exciting return to music from the celebrated artist. P!NK shared the first single off the album earlier this month with the release of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” a vibrant pop single produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who also co-wrote the song with P!NK.
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Dont Need Anyone”  Photo
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Don't Need Anyone” 
Singer, songwriter and composer Noelle Tannen's musical life started early. 'I started singing in choirs at a young age and studying cell at age six, and I took that quite seriously as a child and while growing up, states Tannen, 'I did always know, however that playing the cello wouldn't allow me to be as creative as I wanted to be, nor would it allow me explore all of my different interests.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM RecordsAlexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records
November 17, 2022

A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
November 17, 2022

The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First SingleAlternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
November 17, 2022

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.
Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-HostBilly Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host
November 17, 2022

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. For the first time, the special has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California.
LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack ReleasedLISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released
November 17, 2022

'When I Grow Up' from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released. The new track features vocals from Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The track follows the soundtrack's lead single 'Revolting Children.'