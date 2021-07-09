Clayton Anderson Releases 'Only Us'

Country singer-songwriter Clayton Anderson is back with "Only Us," his feel-good summertime anthem recorded with GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Audé. The new single, out this Friday June 25th, is Anderson's first release with Nashville based Visionary Media Group, and coincides with his highly anticipated summer tour.

A genuine piece of blue collar country rock about drinking, relaxing, and falling in love, "Only Us" puts Anderson's midwestern rock flair (inspired by homestate heroes including John Mellencamp, Michael Jackson, and John Hiatt) on full display.

"Summer love is the best love of all time, whether it's a fling, a long-term relationship, or even just a relationship with your friend group!" said Anderson. "This song pulls on those heartstrings and sets a cool summertime vibe. Whether you're on your boat, your back deck, or somewhere chilling with your person or your group, turn it up!"

This 2021 summer tour marks an exciting return to the road for a singer who has blazed his own live entertainment trails over the past year, and features a combination of dates at traditional venues as well as his signature Lake Tour concerts, that allowed fans to enjoy dockside performances from the safety of their own boats during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and now well beyond that.

"I grew up 15 minutes from Lake Monroe in Indiana; that's where I learned how to play guitar," Anderson recalled. "It's just so much fun; I love being on the water!"

The singer also expressed excitement about getting back on the road after a year in which the pandemic brough much of live music to a halt.

"Live music really is about the fans. I get up there and play, but without the fans showing up...it's a communal thing and it's fun to share with everybody," he said. "Nothing can lift a person's spirits like live music, getting out there, and being with your people."

Anderson kicked off his career by building a grassroots following amongst the Southern Indiana college crowd before winning Kenny Chesney's Next Big Star battle of the bands competition. Anderson then released several albums, kicking off with Torn Jeans & Tailgates in 2011 and followed by 2014's Right Where I Belong and 2016's Only to Borrow. In 2021, he signed with Nashville-based Visionary Media Group, and continues to work on even more new music.

Catch him this summer at these upcoming shows, and find all dates at ClaytonAndersonOfficial.Com and BandsInTown.

Sat, July 10 - Bluebird, Bloomington, IN

Fri, July 16 - The Rathskeller, Indianapolis, IN

Sat, July 17 - St. Croix River, Saint Mary, MN - LAKE TOUR CONCERT

Sat, July 24 - Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival, Angola, IN - LAKE TOUR CONCERT

Sat, July 31 - Jeffersonville Riverfront Stage, Jeffersonville, IN

Sat, Aug 14 - Elkhart Grand Prix, Elkhart, IN

Sat, Aug 28 - Ceraland Park, Columbus, IN

Sat, Sept 4 - Geist Reservoir, McCordsville, IN - LAKE TOUR CONCERT

Sat, Sept 11 - Elks Park, Rock Hill, SC - LAKE TOUR CONCERT

Sat, Sept 25 - Franklin Amphitheater, Franklin, IN

Sat, Oct 23 - CoCoJo's Campground, Largo, IN