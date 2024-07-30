Claude Fontaine Shares Two New Singles 'Love The Way You Love' & 'Lover's Vow'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Claude Fontaine is returning with two gorgeous new songs titled “Love The Way You Love” & "Lover’s Vow," from her upcoming album La Mer, out September 6th.

"Love the Way You Love" is a prayer for an ardor then unrealized, but later fulfilled - a levitating hymn of golden sand and coral blue waters, heartache with only one antidote. Fontaine tells us “The enduring love songs of artists such as Ken Boothe, Alton Ellis, and Susan Cadogan inspired “Love The Way You Love”. At once prayer, myth and reverie. A mirage of love, embedded in the marble of an ancient square, floating on a shimmering sea.”

La Mer is a transportive listening experience from start to finish. At times, Fontaine channels Jane Birkin as backed by Jorge Ben. Françoise Hardy locked into sonic reverie with Mulatu Astatke, or Margo Guryan making lovers rock. None of this is a happy accident. For her second opus, Fontaine assembled some of the most gifted musicians of the last five decades. First and foremost is her co-writer and producer, the multi-platinum Grammy-Award winning Lester Mendez, whose resume includes everyone from Grace Jones and Baaba Maal to Shakira and Nelly Furtado.

As with Fontaine’s self-titled first album, Tony Chin, foil for the likes of King Tubby, Dennis Brown, Lee Perry, Jackie Mittoo, Sly & Robbie, appears on guitar, bringing the orphic tones expected from someone who has played with some of the greatest reggae musicians of all-time. On bass, there’s Ronnie McQueen, one of the co-founders of Steel Pulse. Sergio Mendes’ percussionist, Gibi Dos Santos, supplies propulsive locomotion. So does Ziggy Marley’s drummer, Rock Deadrick. And that’s just the abridged list of storied instrumentalists who appear on La Mer.

Tracklisting ﻿

Vaqueiro Love The Way You Love Green Ivy Tapestry Laissez-Moi L’aimer Concha Do Mar Lover’s Vow Camaçari Small Hours Relíquia Marmalade Haze Kissing The Sun Chuva De Verão

Photo Credit: Bliss Braoudakis

Comments