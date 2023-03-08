Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'

Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'

Daisy the Great’s All You Need Is Time Tour begins April 12th at Brighton Music Hall in Allston, MA.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great share a new version of "Tell Me Have You Been Dancing" remixed by and featuring vocals from indie pop artist Claud.

"We were so happy to have Claud remix our song. We love Claud, and it was such an honor to have their voice and their production on this song. The original is off of our latest album All You Need Is Time, and it's about missing someone that you've loved. Claud layered a lot of the vocals and created some beautiful canons that really bring out the way your thoughts swirl when you never really stop thinking about someone that you had to let go of," said Daisy The Great

Additionally, the band has announced that independent folk singer/songwriter Olive Klug will be joining their ALL YOU NEED IS TIME Tour as the opener. Last year the band toured the country with The Happy Fits ahead of their sophomore album. With the album now released and totaling over 180 million streams, the band returns to the road to celebrate-this time as headliners. Daisy the Great's All You Need Is Time Tour begins April 12th at Brighton Music Hall in Allston, MA. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

DAISY THE GREAT ALL YOU NEED IS TIME TOUR 2023 W/ OLIVE KLUG

APRIL

12 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

14 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

15 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

16 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

21 - Portland, OR - Holocene

22 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

25 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

MAY

2 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas

3 - Austin, TX - Antone's

5 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

6 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival*

7 - Nashville, TN - The End

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - WonderWorks Music Festival*

*without Olive Klug



Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single Virtual Eyes Photo
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
Delia Meshlir Releases Cold-Wave Out Of Desire (Stellar Version) Photo
Delia Meshlir Releases Cold-Wave 'Out Of Desire (Stellar Version)'
The past few months have been busy for Delia Meshlir, who has kept reinventing herself in genres where one didn’t expect her, yet that suit her beautifully. After the release of her debut album, “Calling The Unknown,” she offered a small EP of gripping covers (“Something On Your Mind / Bang Bang”), before working on a 2-track collaboration.
VIDEO: Ashnikko Unveils Dystopian Video for Latest Single Worms Photo
VIDEO: Ashnikko Unveils Dystopian Video for Latest Single 'Worms'
Crafted as an artistic commentary on Earth’s environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology, the new video takes places within a Mad Max-esqué dystopian universe as Ashnikko becomes part machine in order to battle against the titular robotic Weedkiller enemies. Watch the new music video now!
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors New Single Find Your People Photo
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors New Single 'Find Your People'
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release “Find Your People.' A joyful rallying cry, the single is the latest from the band’s forthcoming new studio album Strangers No More. “Find Your People” comes with the official music video, follows last month’s finger-picked folk song “Fly,' and is the fourth to be released ahead of the Strangers No More LP.

From This Author - Michael Major


MisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' CoverMisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' Cover
March 8, 2023

For International Women's Day, MisterWives share their incendiary live cover of No Doubt's 1995's battlecry, 'Just a Girl,' along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme.
VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'
March 8, 2023

She also recounts the excitement they felt when the song became a massive hit and solidified the group’s position in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Salt discusses how the song helped her to step away from her boyfriend and manager, Hurby [Luv Bug] and how “Shoop” empowered not only her but other women. Watch the video featurette now!
THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime NetworkTHE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network
March 8, 2023

The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (1.6 rating), NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.5 rating), “Dr. Phil” (1.2 rating), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (1.1 rating), CBS’ “The Talk” (0.9 rating) and “NBC News Daily” (0.8 rating).
Derek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EPDerek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EP
March 8, 2023

The Heavy Box features five original tracks penned by Sanders and includes features from Mike Hanson of local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love and Jason Lancaster, former Mayday Parade co-frontman. “Dear Life” will be the first recording of Sanders and Lancaster together since Lancaster’s departure from Mayday Parade in 2007.
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
March 8, 2023

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
share