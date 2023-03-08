Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'
Daisy the Great’s All You Need Is Time Tour begins April 12th at Brighton Music Hall in Allston, MA.
Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great share a new version of "Tell Me Have You Been Dancing" remixed by and featuring vocals from indie pop artist Claud.
"We were so happy to have Claud remix our song. We love Claud, and it was such an honor to have their voice and their production on this song. The original is off of our latest album All You Need Is Time, and it's about missing someone that you've loved. Claud layered a lot of the vocals and created some beautiful canons that really bring out the way your thoughts swirl when you never really stop thinking about someone that you had to let go of," said Daisy The Great
Additionally, the band has announced that independent folk singer/songwriter Olive Klug will be joining their ALL YOU NEED IS TIME Tour as the opener. Last year the band toured the country with The Happy Fits ahead of their sophomore album. With the album now released and totaling over 180 million streams, the band returns to the road to celebrate-this time as headliners. Daisy the Great's All You Need Is Time Tour begins April 12th at Brighton Music Hall in Allston, MA. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.
DAISY THE GREAT ALL YOU NEED IS TIME TOUR 2023 W/ OLIVE KLUG
APRIL
12 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
14 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
15 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
16 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
21 - Portland, OR - Holocene
22 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
25 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
MAY
2 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas
3 - Austin, TX - Antone's
5 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
6 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival*
7 - Nashville, TN - The End
10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
11 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
28 - Pittsburgh, PA - WonderWorks Music Festival*
*without Olive Klug