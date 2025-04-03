Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Vinyl Reissues and World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alec Ounsworth and his band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the announcement of limited deluxe vinyl reissues of the landmark self-titled debut album, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, as well as Flashy Python’s Skin and Bones, Ounsworth’s 2009 solo debut, Mo Beauty, and the band’s 2011 third album, Hysterical. All albums will be available Friday, May 30, on Ounsworth’s label via Secretly Distribution. Pre-orders are available now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (20th Anniversary Edition) will feature a fresh reimagining of the album’s iconic artwork, embodies the album’s DIY spirit with stunning splatter vinyl housed in a refined gatefold redesign featuring peel-off gecko stickers for personal creativity and a bonus flexi 7” with the recently unveiled original 2004 recording of “Heavy Metal” all paying tribute to one of the most beloved indie rock records of all time. An exclusive trailer premieres today on YouTube.

Flashy Python’s Skin and Bones, a hauntingly playful album released in 2009 without fanfare and featuring Ounsworth alongside members of Dr. Dog, The Walkmen, and Man Man, will be available for the first time ever in record stores, redesigned with hidden covers revealed by die-cut and semi-transparency as well as translucent rouge vinyl. Originally released under his own name in the same year, Mo Beauty – which Ounsworth describes as “something of a love letter to New Orleans” and includes production by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, The Blasters) and backing from such iconic New Orleans musicians as George Porter Jr. and Stanton Moore, among others – will make its vinyl return with a redesigned gatefold, spot gloss varnish, and marble smokey vinyl.

Lastly, the band’s 2011 third album, Hysterical, which NPR praised as balancing “the exuberance of the band’s first album with beauty and reflection,” produced by John Congleton and boasting musical contributions from the legendary Mike Garson (David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails), now features a reinterpreted design of the original artwork – also exclusively limited to this reissue – with blue metallic foil, marble vinyl, and an inlay poster.

The Clap Your Hands Say Yeah milestone 20th anniversary will further be commemorated with a wide-ranging world tour that is underway now with the band – currently comprising Ounsworth, Todd Erk (bass, synth), Jonas Oesterle (drums), and Ben Collins (guitar, keys, lights) – performing the classic album in its entirety. Ticket availability is increasingly limited, with several shows already sold out or upgraded to larger venues due to immense popular demand. Support comes from special guests Babehoven (March 31-April 16), Knifeplay (May 2-10), and La Zorra Zapata (May 3). As a special incentive for concertgoers, all limited deluxe vinyl reissues will be available exclusively at the merch desk in advance of their official May 30 release.

In June, CYHSY will travel south of the border for shows in Latin and South America before crossing the Atlantic in September for a series of European dates in Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, France, and the United Kingdom, culminating with a two-night stand at London’s EartH (September 19-20). From there, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah head off to Japan for eagerly awaited shows in Osaka (October 31) and Tokyo (November 1), followed by dates in Australia and New Zealand beginning November 5 at Sydney’s Metro Theatre. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit cyhsy.com/live.

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH WORLD TOUR 2025

APRIL

4 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulip’s *

5 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn *

7 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

8 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater *

9 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent *

11 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater (SOLD OUT) *

12 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile *

13 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret (SOLD OUT) *

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge *

16 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater *

MAY

2 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall ^

3 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^ #

4 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme ^

6 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall (UPGRADED VENUE) ^

7 – Albany, NY – Swyer Theatre at The Egg ^

8 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom ^

9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

JUNE

7 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Puebla 186

10 – Lima, Peru – Centro de Convenciones Barranco

12 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Cine Joia

13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Niceto Club

14 – Recoleta, Chile – Club Chocolate

SEPTEMBER

4 – Oslo, Norway – Blå

5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA

7 – Asden/Heusden, Netherlands – Misty Fields †

10 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo

11 – Madrid, Spain – Lula Club

12 – Bologna, Italy – TPO

14 – Leffinge, Belgium – Leffingeleuren Festival †

16 – Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory

18 – Paris, France – La Gaité Lyrique (SOLD OUT)

19 – London, UK – EartH

20 – London, UK – EartH

OCTOBER

31 – Osaka, Japan – Live House Anima

NOVEMBER

1 – Shibuya, Japan – Club Quattro

5 – Sydney, Australia – Metro Theatre

7 – Melbourne, Australia – Northcote Theatre

8 – Brisbane, Australia – The Triffid

11 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Tuning Fork

* w/ Special Guests Babehoven

^ w/ Special Guests Knifeplay

# w/ Special Guest La Zorra Zapata

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

