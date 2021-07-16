Clairo Releases Sophomore Album 'Sling'

Clairo has released her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Sling' today via FADER Label/Republic Records. Listen below.



Co-produced with Grammy Award winning producer Jack Antonoff, 'Sling' was recorded at Allaire Studios in Upstate New York, and features 12 tracks including her critically acclaimed track 'Blouse,' which the 22-year-old performed live on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. Watch the breath-taking performance HERE.



"I'm so excited for you to hear this record, I hope you enjoy it," Clairo reveals. "It's for mom, for Joanie, for me and for you."



Praised for her diary-worthy stories earmarked by her devilishly sharp commentary and angelically intimate vocals. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has quietly threaded these stories into the fabric of popular culture since she first surfaced as a phenomenon out of her dorm bedroom. Following the success of her 2018 debut, Diary 001 EP, Clairo unveiled her 2019 full-length debut album, Immunity (FADER Label). The now 22-year old received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NME, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and many more.

Beyond performing on TV shows like Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and most recently The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she has notably sold out headline tours, as well as joining the bills of Coachella and Lollapalooza. Her growing catalog includes the platinum-certified "Pretty Girl" and gold-certified "4Ever" and "Flaming Hot Cheetos" in addition to "Are You Bored Yet?"-her platinum collaboration with Wallows.

To date, she has amassed over 3 billion streams and counting. In 2021, she turns the page on the next chapter with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Sling- out everywhere now.