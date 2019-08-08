City Parks Foundation Presents: 27th Annual Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

City Parks Foundation's SummerStage is proud to announce the 27th Anniversary celebration of the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival. In the world of modern music, few figures loom as large or cast as long a shadow as saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker, celebrated as a bebop pioneer and for bringing jazz into the modern era.

The free festival is New York City's annual salute to the legendary late saxophonist, featuring both contemporaries of Charlie Parker as well as young jazz musicians that continue to shape and drive the art form. This year's festival runs August 21 through August 25 at parks and venues around Manhattan and will include free concerts, panel discussions, film screenings, and workshops - focused in Harlem where Parker worked and in the East Village where Parker lived.

This year's festival will celebrate the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance and highlight the artistic and creative energy that has made Harlem a world renowned artistic community, while continuing to honor Parker's work and legacy.

On Friday, August 23, multi-media show Harlem 100, will take over Marcus Garvey Park from 7-9PM. Created in collaboration with The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, this free performance will celebrate the landmark 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance. The evening will feature an all-star cast of modern jazz musicians, including Mwenso and the Shakes, a multicultural New York jazz group laced with minimal irony and maximum fun led by the Sierra Leone-born Mwenso; Brianna Thomas, a jazz vocalist with massive range who sings ballad standards, cabaret, Scat, and the blues, specializing in the 30s-style swing music;Vuyo Sotashe, an ascendant young South African jazz vocalist making a name for himself in the New York jazz scene and the very special guest Fred Wesley. The super-project celebration is supported by Winard Harper & his group Jeli Posse, presented by Jazzmobile, who play jazz standards and original works rooted in Caribbean rhythms and the traditions of Africa.

On Saturday, August 24, three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater will headline a bill joined by Jazz scion Ravi Coltrane, the son of jazz pianist Alice Coltrane and saxophonist John Coltrane, from 3-7PM in Marcus Garvey Park. Bridgewater, produced in association with Jill Newman Productions, who also happens to be a Tony Award-winning stage actress and was the host of NPR's syndicated radio show JazzSet with Dee Dee Bridgewater for 23 years, is joined by Quiana Lynell, the winner of the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and who trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard has called a "unique talent" in possession of "the maturity of a well-seasoned vocalist while having a forward-thinking approach to creativity". They are joined by "Reclamation" - a piece honoring Charlie Parker, commissioned in association with The Joyce and George Wein Foundation and The Jazz Gallery, featuring Queens native Camille Thurman - what NPR All Things Considered has called a "Rare Jazz Double Threat" - an award winning composer, vocalist and saxophonist whose latest project "Waiting For The Sunrise" made its debut at #2 on the Billboard Jazz Charts and was nominated for a 2019 NAACP Image Award; Nikara Warren, a Brooklyn-born vibraphonist whose latest project, Black Wall Street, is designed as an ode to excellence in Black music; and harpist Brandee Younger, a modern talent playing an ancient instrument under the influence of Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane.

On Sunday, August 25 from 3-7PM, the festival travels back downtown to the place where it all began, Tompkins Square Park, located just blocks away from Charlie Parker's home in the East Village. Carl Allen's Art Blakey Tribute show will pay tribute to the legendary drummer. Allen's jazz bonafides are indisputable-as a young drummer out of William Paterson University he earned a spot in Freddie Hubbard's band, and would go on to play with the saxophonists George Coleman and Phil Woods (among others), and serve as the Artistic Director of Jazz Studies at the Juilliard School. The quintet he brings to SummerStage features trumpeterJeremy Pelt, saxophonist JD Allen, pianist Eric Reed, and bassist Peter Washington. Allen will be joined by one of the most respected musicians out of the hard-bop era NEA Jazz Master and saxophonist George Coleman and his trio, the multiple GRAMMY Award nominee pianist Fred Hersch, who has been proclaimed as "the most arrestingly innovative pianist in jazz" by Vanity Fair, and saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, who has played with the likes of Missy Elliot, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Macy Gray, the Roots, and Anita Baker.

In addition to these three days of free, live performances, City Parks Foundation has also partnered with local institutions to present free and open-to-the-public jazz events around the city.

A full schedule of Charlie Parker Jazz Festival Performances and Partner Events are listed below. For more information, please visit https://cityparksfoundation.org/charlieparker.

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival Performances

Friday, August 23

What: Harlem 100: Mwenso And The Shakes / Brianna Thomas / Vuyo Sotashe / Special Guest Fred Wesley / Jazzmobile Presents: Winard Harper & Jeli Posse

When: 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Where: Marcus Garvey Park - 18 Mt. Morris Park West, New York, NY 10027

About: In honor of the Harlem 100 anniversary, Michael Mwenso and the National Jazz Museum will unveil a new piece paying tribute to this milestone. This all-star cast of modern jazz musicians will include Mwenso and the Shakes, a multicultural NewYork jazz group. Also joining the showcase are modern jazz singer Brianna Thomas, who performs ballad standards, cabaret, Scat, and the blues, young South African jazz vocalist Vuyo Sotashe; and special guest funk and jazz trombonist Fred Wesley, who worked with James Brown and the Parliament Funkadelic. The night will be supported by drummer Winard Harper and his group Jeli Posse, who are presented by Jazzmobile.

Saturday, August 24

What: Dee Dee Bridgewater / Ravi Coltrane / Quiana Lynell / Reclamation: Camille Thurman, Nikara Warren And Brandee Younger

When: 3:00PM - 7:00PM

Where: Marcus Garvey Park - 18 Mt. Morris Park West, New York, NY 10027

About: American jazz saxophonist and Grammy nominee Ravi Coltrane, the son of jazz pianist

Alice Coltrane and saxophonist John Coltrane, joins a cadre of powerful and talented women on this jazz-centric bill headlined by the three-time Grammy Award winning songwriter and jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater. Also on the bill is Quiana Lynell, the winner of the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, and "Reclamation" a new commission honoring Charlie Parker, featuring Queens native and award winning composer, vocalist and saxophonist Camille Thurman; Nikara Warren, a Brooklyn-born vibraphonist; and modern harpist Brandee Younger.

Sunday, August 25

What: Carl Allen's Art Blakey Tribute / George Coleman Trio / Fred Hersch / Lakecia Benjamin

When: 3:00PM -7:00PM

Where: Tompkins Square Park - E 10th St, New York, NY 10009

About: Carl Allen's jazz bonafides are indisputable-as a young drummer he earned a spot in Freddie Hubbard's band, and would go on to play with the saxophonists George Coleman and Phil Woods (among others), and serve as the Artistic Director of Jazz Studies at the Juilliard School. The quintet he brings to the Festival -featuring trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, saxophonist JD Allen, pianist Eric Reed, and bassist Peter Washington-pays tribute to legendary drummer Art Blakey. Allen is joined by saxophonist NEA Jazz Master, George Coleman, who has worked with MilesDavis and Herbie Hancock; multiple Grammy Award nominee pianist and first openly gay jazz musician Fred Hersch; and saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, who has played with Missy Elliot, Stevie Wonder and many others.

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival Partner Events

Wednesday, August 21

What: Native Soul Tribute To Clark Terry & Screening: "Keep On Keepin' On" - In Association With The Jazz Foundation Of America

When: 6:00PM Concert, 7:45PM Screening

Where:Hansborough Recreation Center Rooftop - 35 W. 134th Street, Manhattan

About: Saxophonist Peter Brainin, pianist Noah Haidu, bassist Marcus McLaurine, and drummer Steve Johns present a special tribute to swing and bebop trumpeter Clark Terry.

"Keep on Keepin' On" (2014)

In this film directed by Alan Hicks, Terry mentors blind piano prodigy Justin Kauflin as he prepares to compete in an international competition. The film features Clark Terry, Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, Justin Kauflin, and Arturo Sandoval.

Note: Free with RSVP to charlierparker@cityparksfoundation.org

What: Jazz In The Garden: Michael Marcus - In Association With The Jazz Foundation Of America and Ariana's List

When: 5:30PM - 6:30PM

Where: 6BC Botanical Garden - 622 East 6th Street (bwn B & C), Manhattan

About: Michael Marcus is a jazz clarinetist/multi-woodwind player, composer and arranger. Since releasing his debut recording, he has appeared on more than 35 records and composed over 125 original/recorded compositions.

Thursday, August 22

What: Unpacking Jazz and Gender Justice with Terri Lynne Carrington and Aja Burrell Wood

When: 12:00PM - 2:00PM

Where: The National Jazz Museum in Harlem - 58 W. 129th Street, Manhattan

About: What would jazz sound like in a culture without patriarchy? Join jazz drummer, composer and singer Terri Lyne Carrington with special guests for a discussion on jazz, equity, and justice as transformation. This panel is presented by the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice and moderated by managing director, Aja Burrell Wood.

Note: Free with RSVP to charlierparker@cityparksfoundation.org

What: An Evening At Langston's: Celebrating The Centennial Anniversary Of The Harlem Renaissance with Candice Hoyes

When: 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Where: The Langston Hughes House - 20 E. 127th Street (btw Madison & Fifth Ave.), Manhattan

About: A class celebrating the Harlem Renaissance with Ryan Maloney of the National Jazz Museum and a performance by vocalist Candice Hoyes and multi-instrumentalist Joel Ross.

Note: Free with RSVP to events@itooarts.com

What: Screening: "The Ballad Of Fred Hersch" and Q&A with Directors Charlotte Lagarde and Carrie Lozano

When: 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Where: Maysles Documentary Center - 343 Malcolm X Blvd. (Lenox Ave.), Manhattan

About: An intimate portrait of one of today's foremost jazz pianists. With more than 30 albums and 12 Grammy nominations under his belt, Hersch is internationally revered in jazz circles as a master improviser. He was the first jazz musician to come out as gay and HIV-positive in the early 1990s. Film followed by a Q&A with Directors Charlotte Lagarde and Carrie Lozano.

Note: Free with RSVP to charlierparker@cityparksfoundation.org

Friday, August 23

What: Jazz In The Garden: René Mclean - In Association With The Jazz Foundation Of America And Ariana's List

When: 5:30PM - 6:30PM

Where: Harlem Rose Garden - 6 E. 129th Street, Manhattan

About: New Yorker René McLean is a world renowned saxophonist, composer, band leader, educator and producer. He began his musical training at the age of 9 under the guidance of his father Jackie McLean, and started leading his own bands at the age of 16. He has performed and recorded with Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Tito Puente, Horace Silver, Hugh Masekela, Yusef Lateef and others.

2019 Charlie Parker Jazz Festival Performance Schedule

Day Date Time Artist Park Boro Genre Friday 8/23/19 7:00 PM Harlem 100: Mwenso & the Shakes / Brianna Thomas / Vuyo Sotashe / Fred Wesley/ Jazzmobile presents: Winard Harper & Jeli Posse Marcus Garvey Park MN Music Saturday 8/24/19 3:00 PM Dee Dee Bridgewater / Ravi Coltrane / Quiana Lynell / Reclamation: Camille Thurman, Nikara Warren and Brandee Younger in association with the Jazz Gallery and the Joyce and George Wein Foundation Marcus Garvey Park MN Music Sunday 8/25/19 3:00 PM Carl Allen's Art Blakey Tribute / George Coleman Trio / Fred Hersch / Lakecia Benjamin Tompkins Square Park MN Music

CityParks SummerStage is New York City's largest, free outdoor performing arts festival, taking place in Central Park and in 17 neighborhood parks around the city, from June-October, presenting approximately 100 performances - the majority of which are free of charge - for 250,000+ audiences annually.

For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, follow SummerStage via the social media handles below and visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.

Capital One is the Title Sponsor of the 2019 SummerStage festival.

Generous private support for Charlie Parker Jazz Festival is provided by Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Organization, and The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. This program is also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and the NYC Council under the leadership of Speaker Corey Johnson including Council Member Bill Perkins and Council Member Carlina Rivera.

Additional support is generously provided by our dedicated festival audience and SummerStage Members.

The refurbishment of SummerStage in Central Park is supported by the NYC Council under the leadership of Speaker Corey Johnson, The Thompson Family Foundation, the Jaharis Family Foundation, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Peter Shapiro & Dayglo Presents, the Troubh family, the Goodman Family Foundation, Alexander Durst, and many generous donors who have purchased seat plaques.

Premier Radio Sponsor: iHeart Radio featuring Lite FM, Power 105.1, 103.5 KTU, Q104.3, and Z100.

Media and marketing partners include: Zoom Media & Marketing, WNYC, WNET and All Arts, Telemundo, WBGO, WFUV, Relix, DoNYC, Time Out New York, Futuro Media Group, Big Screen Plaza, The Syndicate and NYC Jazz Record.

In all of its programming and activities, City Parks Foundation partners with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation to improve neighborhood parks and the communities they serve.





