Twenty One Pilots to Host 'Clancy' Global Listening Parties

GRAMMY® Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have partnered with independent record stores and various venues around the world to host global listening parties for their highly anticipated forthcoming album Clancy.

The events, which will take place May 18th - May 23rd, will see over 200 stores around the world hosting fans to listen to Clancy in its entirety up to a full week before its release date. Fans in attendance at each listening event will receive a limited edition Twenty One Pilots wristband and poster on a first come first served basis, with participating stores launching a special pre-order for a CD version of Clancy featuring alternate artwork and an extended 20 page booklet, as well as a pre-order for the Clancy vinyl where fans will receive an exclusive LP sleeve upon the album’s release on May 24th.

Clancy arrives everywhere May 24th via Fueled By Ramen and is available for pre-order now in Twenty One Pilots’ official store and at various retailers.

Last week, Twenty One Pilots surprised fans in New York City with an ultra-intimate ‘evening with’ performance at Bowery Ballroom. They’ll follow it up this week with two more surprise sold-out underplays at Berlin’s Metropol on May 7th and London’s Electric Ballroom on May 9th. Twenty One Pilots also recently shared “Backslide,” the third new song to be released from Clancy, which arrived with an official music video directed by the band’s own Josh Dun - watch it HERE.

Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever, kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO’s Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom. Tickets for The Clancy World Tour are on sale now. For tickets and more information on Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour visit HERE.

Clancy is highlighted by the previously released album tracks “Next Semester” and “Overcompensate,” the latter of which has rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart hitting #1, marking their 11th #1 at the format, as it welcomes listeners back to the band’s immersive world of ‘Trench.’

Having amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide and over 3 million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an ambitious multi-album narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface.

