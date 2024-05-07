Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ali Azhar D, an innovative content creator renowned for his meaningful works and social critique, will release a new song titled "Justice" on May 16, 2024.

About Ali Azhar D

Ali Azhar D is a content creator celebrated for his creativity and innovation in crafting works that stir social consciousness. With a strong background in arts and technology, Ali Azhar D continually pushes the boundaries of creative expression through music and other media.

"Justice" is a sharp satire targeting the pervasive corruption cases, delivered with jazz melodies that hark back to a past era marked by massive corruption and scarce education during colonial times. Ali Azhar D remarks, "I believe this song is perfect for relaxation."

What sets "Justice" apart is that it is 100% created by artificial intelligence (AI), from the lyric writing to the production process, mixing, mastering, and even its release. Ali Azhar D adds, "My role here is simply to promote this AI-created song across various platforms."

Ali Azhar D also affirms that the song has been reviewed and confirmed not to infringe any copyrights existing on Music Cloud Global.

Here are the English lyrics to "Justice":

```

In our own country, justice is at a standstill,

Corruption reigns among the rulers.

Small citizens steal, punished,

While the corrupt go free, without mercy.

Stop the injustice, our voices are united,

No longer look away, shout the truth.

Confiscation laws, for the corrupt,

New hope is created, for a brighter future.

The treasures of the state are confiscated, by the money eaters,

But small citizens, tortured by punishment.

Those who steal, for food on the table,

Are punished more severely than the big thieves.

Stop the injustice, our voices are united,

No longer looking away, shout the truth.

Forfeiture laws, for the corrupt,

New hope is created, for a brighter future.

for a brighter future.

```

Ali Azhar D's "Justice" is expected to inspire and effect positive change in society. Let's support this bold and innovative work of art.

