Brit Floyd to Tour UK in 2025 with 'Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary World Tour'

Before Brit Floyd, the World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Experience hits the road for the second leg of their 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour, they have announced more news.

Brit Floyd has announced that they will be touring the UK in 2025, which includes return stops in some cities they’ll visit later this year.

They are calling next year’s trek the “Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary World Tour.” These shows will mark BRIT FLOYD’s biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s classic album Wish You Were Here.

The tour will be underway starting February 19, 2025 in the UK in Manchester. The initial run of dates also includes stops in Glasgow, London and Liverpool before wrapping in Birmingham on March 9.

“Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary World Tour” will mark BRIT FLOYD’s biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s classic album Wish You Were Here. Widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute experience, this show covers some of the bands most beloved songs—complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics. Wish You Were Here features four of the Pink Floyd’s most loved songs, “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Welcome to the Machine,” “Have a Cigar” and, of course, the titular track.

Taking to the stage to perform—note for note, powerful renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks—are long time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, as well as the other expert musicians that have joined the ranks of BRIT FLOYD over the course of the last decade.

“Getting the band back on to a proper tour on their own turf in the UK since the pandemic presented some unforeseen challenges,” says Palladium Entertainment’s Andy Robbins. “We are very much looking forward to returning to the UK and giving the fans some truly special shows next year.”

The band’s current P-U-L-S-E World Tour includes North American dates from May-July before heading overseas for shows in Europe and the UK starting in September. For the current list of tour dates, including Europe and the UK, go HERE. This monumental celebration of musical history—presented by Palladium Entertainment—will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, The Division Bell.

Tickets for BRIT FLOYD’S 2025 shows can be purchased via the group’s website or through Ticketmaster.

BRIT FLOYD current 2024 tour dates:

Thu 16th May - Kemba LIVE! - Columbus, OH

Fri 17th May - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH - SOLD OUT -

Sat 18th May - Riverbed Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Sun 19th May - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

Tue 21st May - The BJCC - Birmingham, AL

Wed 22nd May - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

Thu 23rd May - Simmons Bank Arena - North Little Rock, AR

Sat 25th May - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA

Tue 28th May - ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin, TX

Wed 29th May - Will Rogers Auditorium - Fort Worth, TX

Fri 31st May - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

Sat 1st Jun - The Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

Sun 2nd Jun - The Midland Theater - Kansas City, MO

Tue 4th Jun - Orpheum - Wichita, KS

Thu 6th Jun - Red Rocks Park And Amphitheater - Morrison, CO - SOLD OUT -

Fri 7th Jun - Maverik Center - West Valley City, UT

Sat 8th Jun - Star of the Desert Arena - Primm, NV

Sun 9th Jun - Findlay Toyota Center - Prescott, AZ

Tue 11th Jun - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall - Tucson, AZ

Thu 13th Jun - Terrace Theater - Long Beach, CA

Fri 14th Jun - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

Sat 15th Jun - Agua Caliente - Rancho Mirage, CA

Sun 16th Jun - Saroyan Theatre - Fresno, CA

Tue 18th Jun - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR

Wed 19th Jun - Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA

Fri 21st Jun - Blue Note Summer Session At The Meritage Resort - Napa, CA

Sat 22nd Jun - Bob Hope Theatre - Stockton, CA

Sun 23rd Jun - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

Tue 25th Jun - Fox Performing Art Center - Riverside, CA

Wed 26th Jun - The Historic Fox Theater - Bakersfield, CA

Fri 28th Jun - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Sat 29th Jun - Revel Entertainment - Albuquerque, NM

Sun 30th Jun - Vilar Performing Arts Center - Beaver Creek, CO

Mon 1st Jul - Vilar Performing Arts Center - Beaver Creek, CO

Wed 3rd Jul - Ellie Caulkins Opera House - Denver, CO

Fri 5th Jul - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

Sat 6th Jul - Coronado PAC - Rockford, IL

Mon 7th Jul - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

Wed 9th Jul - Tennessee Theater - Knoxville, TN

Thu 11th Jul - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY

Fri 12th Jul - The Venue at Horseshoe - Hammond, IN

Sat 13th Jul - Fisher Center - Nashville, TN

Sun 14th Jul - Elmwood Park Amphitheater - Roanoke, VA

Tue 16th Jul - First Arena - Elmira, NY

Thu 18th Jul - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Fri 19th Jul - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Sat 20th Jul - Hartford Healthcare amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT

Sun 21st Jul - Broadview Stage at SPAC - Saratoga Springs, NY

Wed 23rd Jul - Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

Thu 25th Jul - The Wilson Center - Wilmington, NC

Fri 26th Jul - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

Sat 27th Jul - Koka Booth Amphitheatre - Cary, NC

Sun 28th Jul - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

Fri 20th Sep - Zalgeris Arena - Kaunas, Lithuania

Sat 21st Sep - Palladium - Riga, Latvia

Sun 22nd Sep - Alexela Concert Hall - Tallinn, Estonia

Tue 26th Sep - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

Fri 27th Sep - Fløyahallen - Tromso, Norway

Sat 28th Sep - Kulturhus - Harstad, Norway

Sun 29th Sep - Stormen Konserthus - Bodo, Norway

Tue 1st Oct - Olavshallen - Trondheim, Norway

Wed 2nd Oct - Konserthus - Oslo, Norway

Fri 4th Oct - Konserthus - Stavanger, Norway

Sat 5th Oct - Grieghallen - Bergen, Norway 5.00 PM

Sat 5th Oct - Grieghallen - Bergen, Norway 9.00 PM

Mon 7th Oct - Cirkus - Stockholm, Sweden

Tue 8th Oct - Partille Arena - Gothenburg, Sweden

Thu 10th Oct - MCH Herning Kongrescenter - Herning, Denmark

Fri 11th Oct - Arena - Malmo, Sweden

Sat 12th Oct - DR Koncerthuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

Sun 13th Oct - DR Koncerthuset - Copenhagen, Denmark 3.00pm

Sun 13th Oct - DR Koncerthuset - Copenhagen, Denmark 8.00pm

Tue 15th Oct - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany

Wed 16th Oct - Circus Krone Bau - Munich, Germany

Fri 18th Oct - Gran Teatro Morato - Brescia, Italy

Sat 19th Oct - Gran Teatro Geox - Padova, Italy

Sun 20th Oct - Theatre Du Léman - Geneva, Switzerland

Tue 22nd Oct - AFAS live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Wed 23rd Oct - Muziekcentrum - Enschede, Netherlands

Thu 24th Oct - PLT Theater - Heerlen, Netherlands

Tue 19th Nov - Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool, UK

Wed 20 Nov - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK

Thu 21 Nov - The Glasshouse I.C.M. - Gateshead, UK

Comments