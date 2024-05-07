Brandy Clark Nominated for Two Awards at 2024 Americana Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark is nominated for two awards at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards: Album of the Year (Brandy Clark) and Song of the Year (“Dear Insecurity” feat. Brandi Carlile). The awards ceremony will take place at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, September 18.

The nominations add to an already triumphant year for Clark, who also won Best Americana Performance at this year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards with her song, “Dear Insecurity” feat. Carlile.

“Dear Insecurity” is from Clark’s self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile and features Clark’s most personal songwriting to date (Warner Records, stream/purchase here). Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, the record landed on several “Best of 2023” lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Los Angeles Times, Variety and Forbes, who calls the album “an Americana Masterpiece.” Additionally, the Los Angeles Times praises, “one of Nashville’s craftiest and most meticulous storytellers,” while Variety declares, “further clarifies that she’s one of America’s treasures,” and Billboard proclaims, “Clark continues to convey her inexorable talents as both a song-crafter and vocal interpreter.”

Known for her powerful live performances, Clark will continue to tour through this summer including an extensive run supporting Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Ben Platt. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre, Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, Austin’s Bass Concert Hall, Denver’s Buell Theatre and Seattle’s Benaroya Hall among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Clark is one of her generation’s most respected songwriters and musicians. In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” Clark has released four acclaimed albums of her own including 2020’s Your Life is A Record. The album landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and more and led NPR Music to call her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” The New Yorker to declare, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate to proclaim, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre).” She also composed the music and lyrics for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, with Shucked receiving nine Tony nominations overall last year.

BRANDY CLARK CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 7—Norfolk, VA—Virginia Arts Festival*

May 8—Richmond, VA—The Tin Pan*

June 1—Charleston, NC—Spoleto Festival

June 18—Boston, MA—Boch Center Wang Theatre+

June 20—Providence, RI—Providence Performing Arts Center+

June 21—Philadelphia, PA—Academy of Music+

June 23—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap+

June 25—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall+

June 26—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall+

June 29—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre+

June 30—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater+

July 2—Columbus, OH—Mershon Auditorium+

July 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+

July 7—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+

July 9—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre+

July 11—Grand Prairie, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie+

July 12—Austin, TX—Bass Concert Hall+

July 15—Denver, CO—Buell Theatre+

July 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Theater+

July 17—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Theater+

July 20—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre+

July 21—San Diego, CA—San Diego Civic Theatre+

July 23—Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery+

July 25—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium+

July 26—Vancouver, BC—Queen Elizabeth Theatre+

July 27—Seattle, WA—Benaroya Hall+

August 24—Jonesboro, AR—Riceland Hall

*with special guest Jobi Riccio

+supporting Ben Platt

Photo credit: Victoria Stevens

Comments