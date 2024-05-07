Video: The Mysterines Release Debaucherous Official Video for 'Sink Ya Teeth'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Liverpool alternative rock band The Mysterines have released the official video for their latest single “Sink Ya Teeth,” the second track to be taken from their highly-anticipated new album Afraid of Tomorrows, due for release on June 7.

Shot in a North London warehouse, the Sarah Ebert directed video features frontwoman Lia Metcalfe in a vibrant party scene that quickly descends into chaos as intoxication takes hold. What starts as a joyous celebration turns into unhinged scenes of despair.

Lia said about the making of the video “It was great fun. Basically got our label to pay for a huge party with loads of crazy characters. It was like a fever dream.. I went home eventually”.

Formed in Liverpool, The Mysterines – frontwoman Lia Metcalfe, drummer Paul Crilly, bassist George Favager and guitarist Callum Thompson – have undergone a radical transformation over the past few years. Fresh with new purpose and reinvigorated from songwriting sessions while secluded away in the countryside (in between playing to 60,000-strong crowds while on tour with the Arctic Monkeys), the band are now about to release the best music of their career.

Recorded and produced by Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) in LA, Afraid of Tomorrows is a deeper and darker foray into The Mysterines’ psyche than its predecessor, and reflects the maturity and growth of the band. “‘Afraid of Tomorrows’ is a mirror where you find you’re nothing more than a formless being, one made from celestial constellations — of traumas, of the old and new, mistakes, addiction, fear and happiness, loneliness, but ultimately a desire for life and the fight to keep living. It’s a collage of what’s been lost and of love unbounded” says Lia.

The Mysterines are set to embark on their biggest headline tour to date this fall. The 16-date run will kick off in Dublin on October 18 and include a stop at London’s iconic O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, culminating in Paris on November 8. Multiple dates are already sold out — remaining tickets are available here.

The band will play a string of exciting shows this summer, including at Crystal Palace Park as special guests to Bloc Party for their huge 20th anniversary show on July 7, and numerous festivals all over the UK and Europe including Live at Leeds in the Park, 2000 Trees, Truck Festival, Tramlines and Best Kept Secret. In September, the band will make their way to the US for Evolution Festival in St. Louis, MO.

﻿Afraid of Tomorrows Track List:

1. The Last Dance

2. Stray

3. Another Another Another

4. Tired Animal

5. Jesse You're A Superstar

6. Hawkmoon

7. Sink Ya Teeth

8. Junkyard Angel

9. Goodbye Sunshine

10. Inside A Matchbox

11. So Long

12. Afraid of Tomorrows

The Mysterines 2024 Live Dates

Summer Shows:

May 10 - FOCUS Wales 2024, UK

May 11 - Are You Listening? Festival, Reading, UK

May 17 - London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 24 - In It Together Festival, Wales, UK

May 25 - Live at Leeds in the Park, Leeds, UK

June 9 - Best Kept Secret, Netherlands

June 21 - Southside Festival, Germany

June 23 - Hurricane Festival, Germany

July 7 - Crystal Palace Park, London (supporting Bloc Party)

July 11 - 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK

July 20 - Tsunami Festival, Spain

July 25 - Truck Festival, Steventon, UK

July 26 - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UK

August 2 - Y Not Festival, UK

August 3 - Rocken Am Brocken, Germany

September 28 - Evolution Festival - St. Louis, MO

October 5 - Manchester Venue TBA

Headline Tour:

October 18 - Whelan's, Dublin

October 19 - Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

October 20 - Saint Luke's, Glasgow *SOLD OUT*

October 22 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham *SOLD OUT*

October 23 - Thekla, Bristol *SOLD OUT*

October 24 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

October 26 - Olympia, Liverpool

October 28 - Antwerp, Belgium

October 30 - Molotow Skybar, Hamburg

October 31 - Badehaus, Berlin

November 2 - Niebo, Warshaw

November 3 - Futurum, Prague

Novembre 4 - Kranhalle, Munich

November 6 - Biko, Milan

November 7 - Exil, Zurich

November 8 - La Boule Noire, Paris

Photo credit: Steve Gullick

