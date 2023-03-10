Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chromeo Unveil New Song 'Words With You'

Now nearly 20 years into their storied career, the duo has stayed busy since the release of their fifth album, 2018’s Head Over Heels.

Mar. 10, 2023  

"Words With You," the new single from the one and only Funklordz Chromeo is out today. Written and produced by David "Dave 1" Macklovitch and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, "Words With You" was mixed by legendary New York producer Morgan Geist (Metro Area, Storm Queen).

"For all intents and purposes, this is the first official Chromeo single since our last studio album," says Dave 1. "So it's a statement: a mix of new and familiar. The new: the horn section and live instruments, played throughout, from the drums to the bass to our array of synths. The familiar: the groove and the tone, two signature things that we've been honing for almost 20 years now.

The idea was to come out with something that felt sophisticated and slick, with just enough swagger and wit to make you smile. It's a balancing act we put a lot of thought into...with hopes that it never ever shows. So come over and lend an ear...we'd like to have a word with you."

Now nearly 20 years into their storied career, the duo has stayed busy since the release of their fifth album, 2018's Head Over Heels, which earned them their first Grammy nomination. 2020 acted as a catalyst for Chromeo, who initiated a slew of funding drives following the year's historically challenging events. Their spur-of-the-moment, lockdown-inspired EP Quarantine Casanova raised over $150,000 in proceeds donated to Know Your Rights Camp for COVID relief in POC communities.

They followed up in 2021 with a career-spanning live album, Date Night: Chromeo Live!, which raised over $50,000 for the Touring Professionals Alliance. Limited edition merch initiatives have now become part of the group's MO, with 100% net proceeds donated to Frontera Fund (for abortion access across the Rio Grande Valley) and Impact Lebanon (for humanitarian relief following 2020's explosion in Beirut.)

P-Thugg, a Lebanon native, continues his involvement in the Middle East and North Africa today with his Ya Habibi Market, a collective of multidisciplinary creatives, artists and designers using an array of graphic-led approaches to give back to communities.

Chromeo even created their own label, Juliet Records, which marked a new chapter for the band as they seek to mentor up-and-coming artists. Releases include Chromeo-produced records from rising R&B artist and fashion icon Ian Isiah, New York avant-jazz ensemble Onyx Collective and Montreal keyboard virtuoso Anomalie. Chromeo also turned their attention to producing for other artists including Omar Apollo, Blu DeTiger and Ric Wilson, plus Dave 1's turn as executive producer of Vampire Weekend's Grammy-winning Father of the Bride.

Montreal natives and high school best friends Dave 1 and P-Thugg rose to prominence with their seminal 2007 release Fancy Footwork, heralding the dawn of the '80s electro-funk revival, and garnered further mainstream appeal with 2014's chart-topping White Women. Chromeo's five LPs have been hailed as modern funk masterworks, and they have toured the world over for two decades. The duo will perform for the fifth time at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month. More from Chromeo is imminent.

Watch the new lyric video here:



Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has released “Wings of Time,” an original song written for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne. The track is out everywhere via Fiction (distributed by Virgin Music Group).
