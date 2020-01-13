Christopher Cross Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 2020 Tour
Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including-for the first time in Grammy history-the "Big Four" most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single "Sailing"), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also "Sailing"), and Best New Artist.
In a career spanning over five decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.
This year, Christopher Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a major tour featuring songs from his debut album: "Sailing," "Ride Like the Wind," "Say You'll Be Mine," and more.
Says Cross, "This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life's journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road."
In a career spanning over five decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.
This year, Christopher Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a major tour featuring songs from his debut album: "Sailing," "Ride Like the Wind," "Say You'll Be Mine," and more.
Says Cross, "This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life's journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road."
Tour dates*:
April 1, 2020 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
April 3, 2020 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
April 5, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
April 7, 2020 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
April 9, 2020 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
April 10, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves @ Hard Rock
April 11, 2020 -Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre
April 13, 2020 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere Music Hall
April 17, 2020 - Waukeegan, IL - Genessee Theatre
April 18, 2020 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Event Center
April 21, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
April 22, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
April 23, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
April 26, 2020 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
*More dates announced soon