Christine and the Queens Releases 'Stayin' Alive ! Chris Version'

Christine and the Queens conclude a triumphant year with the surprise release of his reinterpretation of a Bee Gees classic. “Stayin' Alive ! Chris Version” first debuted live in a performance at the Cannes Film Festival this summer and now arrives as a fully realised studio version, alongside a video shot in Venice and directed by Chris himself.

"Art heals! Brings us all together again and again! Art is the experience of humanity, the joyful boat of the imagination, the fireside where we reinvent together - childhood

My masters use art as a magical refuge and I, in turn, take them along masked, free of themselves into the sovereign realm of their own dreams.

Made in a few days, in an emergency with fabulous friends, generous strangers, the inhabitants of Venice the beautiful, this is our fond farewell to 2023

our PUNK gesture for a better future

see you soon,

Chris"

Watch the music video for the new cover here:

“Stayin' Alive ! Chris Version” ends a year that saw the artist releasing his second acclaimed album in less than 12 months; curate and perform at London's legendary Meltdown Festival; headline stages at Coachella, BBC 6 Music Festival, Glastonbury Festival and Wilderness Festival; and tour the globe to sold out audiences.

The acclaimed PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, released in June via Because Music, is written, performed, and produced by Christine and the Queens, with co-production by Mike Dean (Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé), and features guest appearances from powerhouses Madonna and 070 Shake.

The stunning 20-track record is proving a mainstay in album of the year round ups, including lists by BBC 6 Music, Sunday Times Culture, Rolling Stone, Variety, Clash and Rough Trade, amongst others. Highlights on the new album include the newly released single “A day in the water”, the hypnotic “Tears can be so soft,” the “thoroughly obsessional” (The New York Times) “True love (feat. 070 Shake),” and the “stellar” (PAPER) lead single “To be honest.”

Photo Credit: Charlee Da Tos