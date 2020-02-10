Chris Young Adds Dates To 'Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020'

Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young has added additional dates to his headlining "Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020" - now launching Thursday, April 30 in Columbus, OH. He'll be joined by special guests Scotty McCreery as direct support along with Payton Smith on tour April through September. In addition, Chris will highlight various Next From Nashville artists at his shows, offering the opportunity for up-and-coming acts to showcase their talents in front of a massive audience. Chris and The AMG Management will personally pick opening acts to play each week of the tour.



Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can now purchase tickets for select cities as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Find a complete listing of Chris Young concert dates, including Houston Rodeo (Mar. 9), Orlando, FL (Mar. 20), the PGA's Valspar Championship @ Palm Harbor, FL (Mar. 21) and other stops, and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.

Chris Young's "Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020" with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith*

April 30^ Columbus, OH The Schottenstein Center

May 1^ Cape Girardeau, MO Show Me Center

May 2# Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

May 7+ Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

May 9+ Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena

May 28 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 29 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

May 30 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

June 12 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 13 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater

June 20 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 27 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

June 28 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 9 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

July 10 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 11 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

July 25 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

July 31 Tuscaloosa, AL The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 1 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

August 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 14 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 15 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

August 20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 22 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 28 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

August 29 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 12 Pittsburgh, PA S&T Bank Music Park

September 25 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

*Dates subject to change, please check chrisyoungcountry.com for the latest information

^on sale February 14

#on sale February 28

+on sale TBD





