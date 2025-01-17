Chris Stapleton Expands Summer 'All-American Road Show'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming demand, Chris Stapleton has added nine new dates to his “All-American Road Show” tour this summer including second and final nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Denver’s Ball Arena, Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Phoenix’s Desert Diamond Arena and Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena among others. Special guests on the tour include Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Brittney Spencer, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and The War & Treaty. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, January 24 at 10:00am local time. Fans can get early access to tickets by signing up here.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Stapleton, who is nominated for two awards at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Country Album (Higher) and Best Country Solo Performance (“It Takes A Woman”). Additionally, Stapleton won three awards at the CMA Awards this past fall, making him a 19x CMA Award-winner. With this achievement, Stapleton tied the record for most CMA wins ever with Brooks & Dunn, while also extending his own record for most wins in the Male Vocalist of the Year category (eight).

Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, Higher landed on several “Best of” lists including Billboard, Esquire, Vulture and Rolling Stone, who praised, “dazzling…the best evidence yet for the way one man’s voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre.” Additionally, GQ declared, “In an age rife with division, he’s maybe the only thing Americans all agree on…one of the most reliable hit makers in music” and NPR Music proclaimed, “Higher puts him where he always really was—in that classic kind of rock and soul, Tom Petty, Eagles, going beyond the confines of the genre.” Listen to Higher HERE.

The 10x Grammy, 19x CMA and 19x ACM Award-winner has also recently collaborated with Post Malone (“California Sober”), Dua Lipa (“Think I’m In Love With You (Live from the 59th ACM Awards)”), Slash (“Oh Well”) and George Strait (“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”), released a version of Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It” for the new Tom Petty tribute album and returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for the third time as musical guest. Additionally, he performed the National Anthem at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

Higher follows 2020’s acclaimed Starting Over, which won three awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the CMA and ACM Awards. Called a “a sure-footed masterpiece” by the Associated Press, the album landed on “Best of 2020” lists at NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declared, “Chris Stapleton’s roar isn’t designed to scare you off. It’s regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.” Prior to Starting Over, Stapleton released a pair of Platinum-certified releases in 2017—From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2—as well as his 5x Platinum breakthrough solo debut album in 2015, Traveller.

In addition to their work as musicians, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Stapleton also recently unveiled his new Traveller Whiskey, a first-of-its-kind collaboration created in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

Newly added dates in BOLD

February 25—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 26—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre* (SOLD OUT)

March 1—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre* (SOLD OUT)

March 4—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

March 7—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena* (SOLD OUT)

March 8—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena* (SOLD OUT)

June 4—Greenville, SC—Bon Secours Wellness Arena†

June 6—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena†

June 7—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena‡

June 12—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena+

June 13—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena+

June 18—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum^

June 20—Albany, NY—MVP Arena^

June 27—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre#

June 28—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre#

July 11—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre‡

July 12—Milwaukee, WI—Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

July 23—Belmont Park, NY—UBS Arena~

July 25—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

July 26—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 1—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center**

August 2—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center**

August 8—Phoenix, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena‡‡

August 9—Phoenix, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena‡‡

August 15—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

August 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

August 22—Denver, CO—Ball Arena**

August 23—Denver, CO—Ball Arena**

October 10—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

October 11—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

*with special guest Marcus King

†with special guest Nikki Lane

‡with special guest Brittney Spencer

+with special guest Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guest Maggie Rose

#with special guest The War & Treaty

~with special guest Grace Potter

**with special guest Allen Stone

‡‡with special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Photo credit: Becky Fluke

