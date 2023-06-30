Chris Stapleton Drops 'The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl LVII)' on Streaming Platforms

The cover was recorded earlier this year at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Chris Stapleton’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl LVII)” is out today via EQ.

Recorded earlier this year at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, the performance was called “rousing” (Billboard), “inspired” (Variety) “emotional” (Associated Press) and “soaring” (The Wall Street Journal).

About Chris Stapleton:

Kentucky-born artist Chris Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. In the past year, he’s been named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards—resulting in the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards—his sixth time earning the award, setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

The accolades follow Stapleton’s most recent album, 2020’s acclaimed Starting Over, which also won three awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs: Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”) and Best Country Song (“Cold”) in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the CMA and ACM Awards.

The album follows Stapleton’s pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller. Known for his electric live performances, Stapleton is currently in the midst of his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour and will also join George Strait for select stadium shows this summer.

In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 6—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts§
July 7—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§
July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival
July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium# (SOLD OUT)
July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#
July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#
July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**
July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
July 22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South
July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†
July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†
August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†
August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡ (SOLD OUT)
August 18—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡
August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
August 24—Memphis, TX—FedEx Forum††
August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre†† (SOLD OUT)
August 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre†† (SOLD OUT)
October 5—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena^
October 6—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center^
October 7—Long Island, NY—UBS Arena^
October 12—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Arena*
October 13—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
October 19—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center*
October 20—Austin, TX—Moody Center*
October 21—Austin, TX—Moody Center*
October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center*
October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*
October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*
†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town
‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty
§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone
#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone
**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty
††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone
*with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane
^with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane
 



