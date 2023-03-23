Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chris Stapleton Adds New Dates to 'All-American Road Show' Tour

Chris Stapleton Adds New Dates to 'All-American Road Show' Tour

Stapleton will appear with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Chris Stapleton is adding a show at UBS Arena at Belmont Park to his "All-American Road Show." The 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians will perform live at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10 am. Stapleton's fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting on Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Stapleton will appear with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane. See below for complete itinerary.

In addition to the new "All-American Road Show" dates, Stapleton will headline Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time-setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

Additionally, his most recent album, Starting Over, won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards. The record follows Stapleton's pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller.

In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Most recently, their "Kentucky Rising" concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 26-El Paso, TX-UTEP Don Haskins Center*
April 27-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater*
April 29-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl - Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday
April 30-Indio, CA-Stagecoach
May 6-Glendale, AZ-State Farm Stadium†
May 27-Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country Superfest
June 1-Moline, IL-Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡
June 2-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena‡
June 3-Milwaukee, WI-American Family Field†
June 8-Syracuse, NY-St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+
June 9-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center+
June 10-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center+
June 15-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena§
June 16-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater§
June 17-Seattle, WA-Lumen Field†
June 22-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena§
June 23-Wichita, KS-INTRUST Bank Arena§
June 24-Denver, CO-Empower Field at Mile High†
July 6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts§
July 7-Bangor, ME-Maine Savings Amphitheater§
July 8-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival
July 13-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium#
July 14-Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#
July 15-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena#
July 19-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center**
July 20-St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
July 21-22-Cullman, AL-Rock the South
July 28-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium†
July 29-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium†
August 5-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium†
August 10-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
August 11-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
August 12-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
August 17-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage‡
August 18-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage‡
August 19-Montreal, QC-Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
August 24 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum††
August 25-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††
August 26-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††
October 5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena*
October 6 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center*
October 7 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY*
October 12 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center Arena+
October 19 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center+
October 20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+
October 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+
October 26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center+
October 27 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion+

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane
†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town
‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty
+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty
§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone
#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone
**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty
††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone
+with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane



Tom Vek Remix of UK Duo Alaskalaska Glass From Album Still Life Photo
Tom Vek Remix of UK Duo Alaskalaska 'Glass' From Album 'Still Life'
ALASKALASKA (pronounced “Alaska-laska”) are sharing a remix by Jas Shaw from their album closing track “Long Lasting Pleasure,' and “Glass” by Tom Vek, taken from their album Still Life which is out via Marathon Records (Lava La Rue, Courtney Barnett, Pond etc).
Sir Chloe Shares Salivate From I Am The Dog Photo
Sir Chloe Shares 'Salivate' From 'I Am The Dog'
Made with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) with songwriting contributions from Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Sylvan Esso, Lizzo) and Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Amen Dunes, Slowdive), I Am The Dog encapsulates the thrilling paradoxical nature of Sir Chloe. Watch the new music video now!
Sabina Sciubba Confirms New Album Sleeping Dragon Photo
Sabina Sciubba Confirms New Album 'Sleeping Dragon'
Sciubba gathered collaborators, including Grammy winning singer and composer Dhani Harrison (The Traveling Wilburys), cowriter Barry Reynolds (Marianne Faithfull, Grace Jones, Brazilian Girls), singer-songwriter Albin de la Simone, and renowned clarinetist Nico Gori. Sciubba invited pianist Jason Lindner (David Bowie’s Blackstar) for a single.
Covet Release Lovespell Single Photo
Covet Release 'Lovespell' Single
The “lovespell” video was also directed by Tom Flynn, who also partnered with the band for the recently released, free-spirited “firebird” clip. Kerrang! described the track “dazzling,” LouderSound called it “fret-bendingly good,” and Guitar World, in a nod to Yvette’s playing style, dubbed it “tap-happy.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Exclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse AwardsExclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse Awards
March 23, 2023

This year’s honorees are Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Maria Hinojosa, Sandra Lee, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Sharon Stone, and Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Janet Yang.  David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees.
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to HuluReview Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu
March 23, 2023

'Up Here,' the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson (“tick, tick...BOOM!'), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), will premiere on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here now!
Photo: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating ChartPhoto: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating Chart
March 23, 2023

Find out where Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be seated for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules. Check out the photo of the seating chart now!
Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD ClipExclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Clip
March 23, 2023

Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold. Watch an exclusive video clip from the film now, featuring Jordan as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, and Likes as KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'
March 23, 2023

‘Stone Cold Killer’ is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor’s new kitten “that beautiful thing kills everything”, the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
share