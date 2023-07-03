Chris Pierce Drops New Single 'Meet Me at the Bottom'

Pierce's new album is coming September 1, 2023.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

Handpicked by Neil Young to open his upcoming July tour, Chris Pierce has just dropped another single from his upcoming album, Let All Who Will, coming September 1, 2023. The single, "Meet Me at the Bottom" is a recognition for how far we've fallen and a plea for unity to rise back up together. 

Here's what Chris has to say about the single: “We all have different circumstances that lead to struggle in life. If we can lay our fear and divisiveness down, we may find a venerable place at the bottom to rise together. The bottom can be a place of common ground and respect that each other’s struggles, hopes, and frustrations are as valid as our own.”

With his new album, Let All Who Will, acclaimed Los Angeles singer and songwriter Chris Pierce delivers a powerful set of songs that amplify unheralded voices and aim to bring us together across the bitter trenches that divide us.

Pierce’s new album is a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2021 acoustic album, American Silence, which was heralded as a masterpiece of protest folk songwriting by folks at NPR, Rolling Stone, and many more. Co-produced by Niko Bolas (Neil Young, The Mavericks) and Dave Resnik (Sonia Dada, Mavis Staples), Let All Who Will was recorded in Hollywood, CA at the legendary Sunset Sound.

The new album is packed with intense storytelling, intuitive spontaneity, and powerful performances that capture a vivid snapshot of the kinship at the sessions, all supporting Pierce’s unmistakable and soulfully dynamic vocals. It’s clear from his songwriting that Chris Pierce holds a strong belief that songs can cut through the isolated and static feelings of individuals worn down by the uncertainty of everyday life.

Songs can unite us under one sonic roof to feel something together, be it pain, sorrow, frustration, joy, hope, or freedom. But though Pierce believes in the unifying power of music, Let All Who Will (coming September 1, 2023 on Friends at Work / Downtown Distribution) does not flinch away from the harsh realities of being Black in America.

Rather, it focuses a blistering lens on historical and modern injustice, trusting the audience to understand that justice and compassion show the only way forward for our nation.

CHRIS PIERCE TOUR DATES WITH NEIL YOUNG

07-01 Los Angeles, CA
John Anson Ford

07-02 Los Angeles, CA
John Anson Ford

07-04 Los Angeles, CA
John Anson Ford

07-05 Los Angeles, CA
John Anson Ford 

07-07 Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Bowl

07-08 Paso Robles, CA
Vina Robles Amphitheatre

07-11 San Diego, CA
The Shell

07-13 Los Angeles, CA
The Greek Theatre

07-15 Berkeley, CA
The Greek

07-17 Bend, OR
Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07-18 Ridgefield, WA
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07-20 Auburn, WA
White River Amphitheatre

07-23 Napa, CA
Oxbow RiverStage



