Chloe Lilac Releases New Mixtape WHEN I FEEL BETTER

Today, artist and songwriter Chloe Lilac has released her new mixtape entitled when i feel better, along with new single, "sick." Stream the mixtape everywhere now here. Watch the official video for "sick" below!

Traversing relationship struggles, self-realization, and mental health battles, when i feel better is an exposé defining Chloe Lilac's growth over the past year. Endearing vulnerability and raw lyricism characterize each track on the mixtape as a diary entry of sorts, entrusting the listener with Chloe's vivid viewpoints on the world. On the project, Chloe notes, "when i feel better is a collection of songs I wrote in quarantine, hoping that I'd release them when the world was in a better place. I can't say that the world is in a better place now, but it felt right to put these out."

Returning with a vengeance in 2021, Chloe released her first single off when i feel better this summer titled "10 things," a play on the classic '90s rom-com. The gritty alt-pop take on a "friend breakup" landed a spot on Spotify's 'New Music Friday' and left outlets like MTV News and EUPHORIA. hungry for more from Chloe's new era.

The release of "19" came next, leaving listeners with a powerful examination of the state of the world as Chloe navigates her own self-examination as a teenager in turbulent times. Ending with an exasperated sigh, the introspective track was featured on NPR 'All Songs Considered' and is now released on the mixtape as a new acoustic version, stripped-down and revealing an elevated passion in her vocal performance.

Today, we see the mixtape released in its full form, along with new track, "sick." The dreamy production echoed by Chloe's biting lyricism aids in her likening of relational toxicity to a contagious sickness - one that she needs to be distanced from to reclaim her power. On the track, she says, "I wrote 'sick' about dating someone who will do anything to get what they want. Whenever I re-listen to it I think of the phrase 'hurt people hurt people.' Being with someone like that can make you as sick as they are."

Through the uncertainty that shadowed much of 2020/21, Chloe Lilac tapped into her DIY roots to self-direct and self-shoot two official videos in her Brooklyn home while in quarantine and has also asserted herself a strong activist for social causes. From taking a stand for LGBTQ rights during Pride Month (see a partnership here with Pride.com) to joining the fight for racial justice, Chloe has become a beacon of strength and a model for young women and artists.

Poignant storytelling has been a running theme of Chloe's career thus far, first sparked by the release of her 2019 debut EP, Manic Pixie Dream, which saw multiple placements on Spotify's 'New Music Friday' as well as coverage from Billboard for her single "High School." Her original-yet-relatable anthems, undercut with an unabashed confidence, continued on her following EP, DOUCHEBAG, released in 2020. Garnering praise from the likes of The FADER, NYLON, UPROXX, MTV, Refinery29, and PAPER, Chloe has continued to prove her artistry is a force to be reckoned with.