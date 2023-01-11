Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chiiild Unveils New Track 'Good for Now' Featuring Lucky Daye

The track will appear on Chiiild’s forthcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life, due out March 3, 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild releases his latest track "Good For Now" featuring GRAMMY Award-winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.). The track will appear on Chiiild's forthcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life, due out March 3, 2023.

This latest release sees Chiiild team up with GRAMMY-winning R&B star Lucky Daye, resulting in a mesmerizing ambient track with rich vocals and an otherworldly atmosphere. The two artists previously collaborated on "Compassion" on Daye's 2022 GRAMMY-nominated album Candydrip.

About the track, Chiiild shares "Sometimes we get caught up in the feelings and start thinking about the future with the hope that the feeling lasts. This song is a reminder that whatever happens, we should be present in the moment because we don't know what tomorrow brings."

Chiiild first announced Better Luck in the Next Life with the release of his single "Bon Voyage." The track offered a first glimpse into the album, which serves as an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. Chiiild followed this up by releasing his next single "You Get Me (A Final Word)," which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music in December.

This spring, Chiiild will be embarking on his "Better Luck in the Next Life Tour," kicking off on March 2, 2023, in Santa Ana, CA and stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. The full list of dates can be found below, and tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit https://chiiild.com/.

Better Luck In The Next Life will be the follow up project to Chiiild's 2021 debut album Hope for Sale, which upon release was met with critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, NYLON, and more and has amassed over 58 million streams to date. The album was nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2022 JUNO Awards, and Chiiild was also named one of VEVO's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch. Chiiild delivered a soulful medley of two of his most well-known songs from this album, "Pirouette" and "Sleepwalking" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Prior to Hope for Sale, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul in early 2020.

In 2022, Chiiild embarked on Leon Bridges' "The Boundless Tour" for select dates. Previously, Chiiild sold out his debut headline tour in the US, The Apocalyptic Optimistic Tour, which featured festival performances at Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, and Governor's Ball.

CHIIILD "BETTER LUCK IN THE NEXT LIFE TOUR" DATES

March 2, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

March 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

March 4, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Festival

March 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 8, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

March 11, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

March 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room

March 13-18, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW

March 19, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Paris at House of Blues - New Orleans

March 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

March 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

March 24, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

March 25, 2023 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

March 27, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

March 29, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

March 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

April 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

April 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

April 6, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

April 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

April 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

April 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent



