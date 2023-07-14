Cher Unveils Deluxe Limited-Edition of Fan Favorite Album It's a Man's World

The majority of the remixes are available digitally and on vinyl for the first time.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Cher Unveils Deluxe Limited-Edition of Fan Favorite Album It's a Man's World

Cher's critically-acclaimed classic album It's A Man's World is available now as a special deluxe limited-edition vinyl box set that features a remastered version of the original 14-track UK album on 2 LPs, as well as a newly compiled double LP containing eleven rare remixes.

The 4 LPs in the limited-edition box are each pressed on a different colored vinyl (red, blue, green and yellow). The box includes an exclusive, numbered lithograph of an iconic photograph of Cher. The D2C version, sold via Cher’s official site, features its own exclusive lithograph. The deluxe album is also available digitally and as a 2-CD set. The majority of the remixes are available digitally and on vinyl for the first time.

First recorded in London and released in 1995, It’s A Man’s World rocketed to the top 10 in the UK where it was certified Gold. Long considered by Cher superfans as one of her best albums of all time, It’s a Man’s World featured the singles “Walking In Memphis,” “One By One,” “Not Enough Love In the World,” “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore” and “Paradise Is Here.” AllMusic's Jose Promis praised the album as “one of the singer’s finest as well as one of her most overlooked and underappreciated works to date.”

It’s A Man’s World – CD 1 and LPs 1&2

Walking In Memphis
Not Enough Love In the World
One By One
I Wouldn’t Treat a Dog (The Way You Treated Me)
Angels Running 
Paradise Is Here
I’m Blowin’ Away
Don’t Come Around Tonite
What About the Moonlight 
The Same Mistake 
The Gunman 
The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore
Shape of Things To Come
It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World

It’s a Man’s World – Deluxe CD 2 and LPs 3&4

One By One (JF Vasquez Club Vocal Mix)
One By One (JR’s Pride Mix)
One By One (Piano Dub)
One By One (With Melle Mel)
The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore (Trevor Horn Remix)
Walking In Memphis (Shut Up and Dance Vocal Mix)
Walking In Memphis (Baby Doc Mix)
Paradise Is Here (Garage Revival Mix)
Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Mix)
Paradise Is Here (Runaway Mix)
Paradise Is Here (Glow Stick Mix)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single Lenox Photo
Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'

Maya’s contained, yet resounding delivery of soaring melodic lines evokes the likes of Joni Mitchell. “Lenox” was written by Maya Donovan, produced by Maya Donovan and Gabriel Leeman, and mastered by Kurt Dimmick.

2
Advertisement Share Victory Single From Upcoming Escorts Album Photo
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album

On Escorts, Advertisement provides a convincing argument for rock’s continued ability to reflect the maddening incoherency of the world around us. Moving with a cadence which is at once both tragic and lighthearted, melancholic and laughable, Advertisement confront the delirium of modern life and twist it into something subtly charming.

3
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets on Sale Photo
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets on Sale

Fandango is debuting a new episode of their “Big Ticket” interview series! Fandango correspondent Perri Nemiroff sits down with writer, producer, and voice of Bebop Seth Rogen as well as stars Ice Cube (Superfly), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Micah Abbey (Donatello) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo) to discuss everything TMNT!

4
Taylor Swift Drops Eras Tour Live Songs Photo
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Taylor Swift is selling the live versions of two 'Speak Now' songs on her website, recorded at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts. 'Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)' and 'Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City)' are now available on her website, along with all 24 songs from her latest 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' release.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' AlbumAdvertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On SaleTEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On Sale
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live SongsTaylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
PARADE
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
MJ THE MUSICAL