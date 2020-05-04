Cher Releases Spanish Version Of Abba's Classic 'Chiquitita' In Support of UNICEF

Cher will be releasing a Spanish version of ABBA's classic song "Chiquitita" on Friday, May 8th with her proceeds going to UNICEF, it was announced today by Warner Records. An additional digital single of "Chiquitita" in English will be released simultaneously.

This is the first Spanish-language release in the unparalleled 55-year career of the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning legend. The video for "Chiquitita" will debut on UNICEF'S COVID-19 Virtual Special which will be streaming on Saturday, May 9th at 8:00pm on www.unicefwontstop.org and www.YouTube.com/unicefusa.

Cher, who recorded her "Chiquitita" vocal at home, says: "I began rehearsing the Spanish version late last year. When everything changed in the world I wanted to help. This seemed like the right time to complete it. I've long admired UNICEF, especially their work educating young women. The actress Audrey Hepburn was a hero of mine and I was so proud when she became their first Goodwill Ambassador in 1988. Now, more than ever, it's critical that we prioritize every child around the world as if they were our own."

ABBA has donated the proceeds to UNICEF since the song first came out in l979.

Cher will donate $1 million to various charities focused on the "chronically neglected and forgotten" people during the current pandemic through the newly formed CherCares Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative (CCPRRI).

In partnership with Dr. Irwin Redlener, the head of the Pandemic Resource and Response Center Initiative at Columbia University's Earth Institute and co-founder of Children's Health Fund, CherCares donations will be geared toward under-served communities of color and Native American communities who have minimal access to physical protection or medical care.

"We cannot forget the people who are suffering the most," commented Cher.

Some of the organizations targeted for donations in the initial round of CherCares funding include The Aaron E. Henry Community Health Center in Clarksdale, Mississippi and a network of clinics for farmworkers in California's Central Valley. Dr. Redlener emphasizes the fact that all projects will be tracked closely to make sure that CherCares donations are making a real difference in the targeted communities. The funds will be distributed through the Entertainment Industry Foundation - www.eifoundation.org.

Dr. Redlener commented: "Cher did her research and I was so moved by her laser-like focus on exploring options that could bring immediate aid to underserved communities that have been struggling with poverty and other adversities long before COVID-19 appeared. Our values are totally in sync. These are the children and families who have the least access to vital supplies to fight the pandemic. She wanted to take care of so many, and inspire others who might be in a position to do the same. I encouraged the importance of her voice being heard so she can also shine a light on these organizations. CherCares is one of the very few efforts that truly focuses on the most needy children and families in America."

Cher added: "When I see the devastating numbers of minorities affected with COVID-19, I know we all have a responsibility to help wherever and however we can. With Dr. Redlener's knowledge and guidance, I hope I can make a difference."

Cher has also contributed to Crew Nation, www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation, the charity established by Live Nation and MGM Grand Resorts Employee Emergency Fund www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.





