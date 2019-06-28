Cheat Codes and Trixxie Drop Electrifying New Track ALL OF MY LIFE

Jun. 28, 2019  
Cheat Codes and Trixxie Drop Electrifying New Track ALL OF MY LIFE

Today, Cheat Codes and Trixxie release their new club inspired track, 'All Of My Life'. The song features big drops and a driving baseline, which are accompanied by Trixxie's crisp production, intertwined with flourishes guitar & synth melodies. Consistent drums and pulsating chords help to create the track's forward momentum, which underscore the songs lyrics, 'All Of My Life."

Cheat Codes recently dropped a video for their track "I Feel Ya" with Danny Quest & Ina Wroldsen. The video has amassed well over half a million views since its release in mid-June, and stars choreographer & professional dancer, Samantha Long.

Having released a variety of hot tracks to start off 2019, the trio has set the stage for their upcoming EP release, Level 2, guaranteeing their place as the soundtrack to your summer.

Listen to the new track here:



