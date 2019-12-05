Chart-Topping Country Music Sensations Perform During Downtown Hoedown

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Fremont Street Experience kicked off ten days of country with free live entertainment during the 33rd Annual Downtown Hoedown in downtown Las Vegas. Rodeo fans celebrated the return of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and danced the night away under the newly renovated Viva Vision canopy while country music superstars Rodney Atkins, Dylan Scott, Filmore, David Lee Murphy, Gabby Barrett and Jackson Michelson delivered boot-stomping performances on all three stages.

Jackson Michelson kicked off the night on the Main Street Stage with some of his most popular hits. Shortly after, Gabby Barrett took over the 1st Street Stage, performing chart-topping tracks "I Hope" and "The Good Ones."

Over on the 3rd Street Stage, David Lee Murphy hyped up the crowd as he delivered a rowdy performance featuring his No. 1 hit singles, "Dust on the Bottle" and "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," followed by "Party Crowd." Filmore kept the party going on the Main Street Stage with back-to-back hits including "Love That About You" and "Slower."

Afterward, country fans immediately went wild as Dylan Scott took over the 1st Street Stage and showed off his signature sounds with chart-topping hits including "My Girl," "Hooked," "Nothing to Do Town" and "Crazy Over Me." Later in the evening, world-renowned country star Rodney Atkins wrapped up the 33rd Annual Downtown Hoedown on the 3rd Street Stage with an unforgettable performance featuring famous hits such as "If You're Going Through Hell," "Watching You," "These Are My People" and "Take a Back Road."

Later in month, revelers can head back down to Fremont Street Experience and ring in 2020 in epic fashion during downtown's largest New Year's Eve celebration, America's Party Downtown. Tickets for America's Party Downtown are on sale now and can be purchased at VegasExperience.com/nye for $35 (plus tax and fee).





