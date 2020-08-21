Charming Liars Cover Post Malone's 'Circles'

Proceeds benefit disaster relief in Lebanon.

Alternative band Charming Liars has released a cover of Post Malone's "Circles," availble now on all streaming and downloading platforms. The band has also shared that all proceeds from the song will benefit disaster relief in Lebanon through donations to Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, Saint George Hospital Beirut, and other organizations seeking to help rebuild after recent events.

The band shares, "On August 4th, the third largest explosion in our world history occurred in Beirut, Lebanon resulting in a devastating amount of destruction, damage, and death to the country and people of Lebanon. Karnig, who is Lebanese Armenian, and all of us Charming Liars, want to do our part to help rebuild and restore the beautiful city of Beirut as well as provide aid to the estimated 300,000 Lebanese who have been left homeless as a result of this tragic event."

They continue: "As such, we're pleased to share with you this special cover release of one of our favorite Post Malone songs - Circles. Proceeds from the download and streaming of this song will go towards the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, Saint George Hospital Beirut and other organizations to aid their disaster relief efforts. Please download, stream and share it on all music platforms to help us raise funds for a incredible cause. Thank you for your continuous support and see you soon!"

Charming Liars evolution began in London's West End when guitarist Karnig Manoukian and bassist Mike Kruger were still in their teens. Both came from homes with wide ranging and eclectic musical tastes, and that early exposure informed their approach to making music.

They started writing and playing together in a series of bands and honed their musicianship with several tours up and down the U.K. In 2013 they decided to make the move to Los Angeles, in part spurred on by an encouraging social media message from songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182) - who told them to look him up for a songwriting session if they were ever in town.

The two connected with vocalist Kiliyan Maguire through a mutual friend while he was attending The Musicians Institute in Hollywood. Through initial conversations that lead to songwriting and then recording sessions - the 3 realized that they had an organic musical chemistry that would lead to interesting possibilities.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for the band, who released their debut album, Thought, Flesh and Bone, a follow-up acoustic EP, Bare Bones, and closed the year with a live collection titled Live 2019. They also headlined shows on the West Coast, toured Europe with The Faim, and crossed the US as direct support for Angels & Airwaves. Most recently Charming Liars returned to Europe with Palaye Royale, who they will be supporting once again on The Bastards World Tour later this summer.

Charming Liars look to continue this success with a series of new songs, including "Golden State," "Blame," "Favorite Show," " Flames, " and "IMPACT," and "Disco Elvis."

