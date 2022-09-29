Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Charlotte Dos Santos Shares New Single 'Angel In Disguise'

Her new album will be released on October 14th.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Charlotte Dos Santos has shared new single "Angel in Disguise", taken from her highly-anticipated debut album MORFO that will see release on October 14th via Because Music.

Charlotte's voice drapes the track's rolling percussion with her unique tone to captivating effect. Lyrically, she's open and vulnerable, reassuring her lover that no matter what, "I know it's you and me, and we are meant to be."

With her ethereal vocals, Charlotte creates a celestial listening experience and further cements herself as a formidable artist carving out a unique lane for herself.

She adds, " "It's almost a confession to my listeners to say I am not perfect at all, and that I struggle with a lot of things. Life isn't always easy and especially the work we have to do on our own can be a lengthy process, and need encouragement.. It's a song about personal challenges, fights and wanting to be forgiven and loved for the person I am, flaws and all."

The release comes accompanied by a live video filmed at Abbey Road Studio's Angel Studio. This is the first in a series of four, beautiful live performances of songs from her forthcoming debut album MORFO.

"Angel in Disguise" follows on from the bossa nova-inspired "Filha Do Sol", which saw her tap into her Brazilian heritage, heartbreak single "Hello Hello", the enchanting "Patience" and the upbeat "Away From You", all of which you can expect to hear on her debut album MORFO. Its various levels cover the familiarity of love, the sensation of falling away from yourself and into the comfort of someone else amongst more. The subtlety in her choice of instrumentation will transport you to another time or place. This is in many ways a pandemic album, written from spring 2020 into 2021 and when her planned US tour was canceled, she was propelled into a cocoon of writing and rewriting allowing the project to morph from one thing into another as she herself evolved.

Growing up with her Brazilian father and Norwegian mother, Charlotte imbibed music without the limitation of genre. MORFO harks back to that rich archive, casting a warm glow over universal themes from partnership and trust to betrayal. Even when her words are sharp, as on "Bye" or single "Hello Hello", the timbre of Charlotte's voice softens the blow. She also stands more boldly in the footprints walked by her Brazilian ancestors. The result is a body of work steeped in history - both personal and familial - yet timeless.

Ultimately, there are various levels to MORFO. There's the familiarity of love, there's romance, the sensation of falling away from yourself and into the comfort of someone else. And there's the subtlety of percussion and instrumentation that can transport you to another time or place. Charlotte interpolates Brazilian composer Edu Lobo's "O Açoite Bateu" on "Filha Do Sol", a slice of acoustic guitar, strings and a harmonizing chorus in Portuguese that explodes into a percussive frenzy in its final minute - a direct homage to Brazil and her lineage.

Beyond the sonics, the album title and artwork too connects to Brazil via the iridescent blue morpho butterfly native to the Amazon forest. Just as a butterfly journeys from unassuming larva to an airborne marvel, Charlotte incubated this album before it could reveal itself fully to her. She elbowed aside the pressures to be productive for productivity's sake during the pandemic's height. And she trusted herself and her collaborators, Josh Crocker (Kali Uchis, Celeste) and his Ivor Novello-nominated Gotts Street Park bandmate Tom Henry (Mabel, Rosie Lowe) to share her most personal, exposing work to date.

photo credit: Jeff Hahn

