Charli XCX & Rina Sawayama Announce 'Beg For You' Collaboration

Charli XCX has announced her new collaboration with Rina Sawayama, "Beg For You". The track is from her upcoming studio album, "Crash", and will be released on Thursday, January 27. "Crash" is set for a March 18 release.

Charli XCX announced the new single in the Instagram post below. The single can be pre-saved here.

The announcement of "Beg For You" follows her latest singles, 'New Shapes' and 'Good Ones', a track signaling a new chapter in which XCX embraces all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today's world - celebrity, obsession and global hits.

CRASH procurers and collaborators on CRASH include A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

See below for European and North American tour dates, with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale here.

Tour Dates

March 26 - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

March 29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

April 1 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

April 3 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 6 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

April 8 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

April 9 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

April 10 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

April 12 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

April 13 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

April 15 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

April 16 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

April 18 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

April 20 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

April 22 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 25 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

April 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

April 28 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

April 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

May 13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May 15 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

May 17 - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

May 18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

May 19 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

May 21 - UEA - Norwich, UK

May 22 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK

May 23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

May 25 - Trianon - Paris, France*

May 27 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*

May 28 - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands

May 30 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

May 31 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

June 2 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

June 4 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

June 7 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

June 9 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain