Charli XCX Announces Third Album 'Charli'

Pop futurist Charli XCX officially announces her immensely anticipated third studio self-titled album 'Charli', executive produced by A. G. Cook and Charli XCX. Arriving on September 13th via Atlantic Records, it can be pre-ordered/saved HERE , alongside a series of transatlantic headline Charli LIVE tour dates going on sale to the public June 21st via https://www.charli-the-album.co.uk/ .

To celebrate the news, the vanguard of popular music delivers a new music video for her single 'Blame It On Your Love' Feat. Lizzo, filmed in New York, and directed by Bradley & Pablo. It embraces the imperfection and otherworldly, an undeniable tribute to a love with no boundaries, providing a liberating visual to complement the progressive hooks and disruptive vocals.

The art of collaboration is at the heart of the album, a verified savior of pop, Charli seamlessly binds musical genres from the vast pop spectrum. Collaborators include Lizzo, Christine and the Queens, HAIM, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Kim Petras, Clairo, Yaeji, Pabllo Vittar and Tommy Cash with full track listing below. Charli teamed with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha to design her artwork with a goal of dismantling classic beauty ideals, a pairing which resulted in her striking album cover.

The multi-award-winning and chart-topping Charli has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, two Sesac 'Songwriter of the Year' Awards, plus nominations at the GRAMMYs, BRIT Awards and MTV EMA's. As the trailblazer behind the multi-platinum and global No.1's "Fancy", "I Love It" and the hit "Boom Clap", Charli has also released the critically-acclaimed mixtapes 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', released her prolific summer crush anthem "Boys" and "1999 featuring Troye Sivan". This year Charli attended the Met Gala as a special guest of Vogue and performed for the amFAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

Charli's transatlantic headline tour Charli LIVE will open on September 20th for an impressive 21 dates in the US prior to kicking off 19 dates throughout Europe. Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra & Allie X to support Charli on select dates - see full routing enclosed!

2019 Charli LIVE US + US festival dates include:

JULY:

21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

SEPT:

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre +

21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's +

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues +

27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee #

28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

OCT:

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern # *

2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre #

4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market #

5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore #

6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom #

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union *

9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

15 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre %

17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 %

SUPPORTS:

+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X

Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electric 1st of 3

Charli LIVE Europe + European festival dates include:

AUG:

17 - Frequency Festival, Austria

18 - Pukklepop, Belgium

21 - Zurich Open Air festival, Switzerland

23 - Reading Festival, UK

24 - Leeds Festival, UK

31 - Electric Picnic, Ireland

OCT:

27 - SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow UK

28 - O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

30 - Albert Hall, Manchester UK

31 - O2 Brixton Academy, London UK

NOV:

4 - Berns, Stockholm Sweden

5 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo Norway

7 - Vega, Copenhagen Denmark

9 - Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin Germany

10 - Fabrik, Hamburg Germany

12 - Stodola, Warsaw Poland

14 - Roxy, Prague Czech Republic

15 - Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne Germany

17 - Le Transbordeur, Lyon France

18 - Fabrique, Milan Italy

20 - Sala La Riviera, Madrid Spain

22 - Razzmatazz Room 2, Barcelona Spain

24 - Den Atelier, Luxembourg Luxembourg

25 - Paradiso, Amsterdam Netherlands

26 - AB Main Hall, Brussels Belgium

28 - Izvestia Hall, Moscow Russia





