Chapel Release 'Room Service' EP Today

Today, rising Atlanta pop duo Chapel release their new EP, Room Service, via Rise Records: AVAILABLE HERE. Alongside the release, they also share the music video for their brand-new single "Miss The Days."

"'Miss The Days' was the first song we wrote when the lockdown happened," Chapel shared about the single. "The song is about getting those random feelings of nostalgia from a past relationship and finding yourself wishing you can go back to how things were." The black and white visual features a woman performing a melancholic dance on her own, which emulates the song's wistful lyrics, "I thought by now I'd find somebody new / But all that I do is miss the days where I loved you."

"Room Service is a collection of songs that we wrote during the lockdown in 2020," the duo said about the project. "The songs explore themes that I'm sure everyone else was going through during that time." Prior to the full release, Chapel shared the EP''s additional tracks "Wow," "First Love," and "Pillow Talk," which racked up multiple spins on SiriusXM's Alt Nation. Produced and engineered by the band - Carter Hardin (vocals/guitar/keys) and Kortney Grinwis (drums) - mixed by Matt Huber (Nightly, joan), and mastered by Sam Moses (Smallpools, Nightly), the 4-song EP showcases Chapel's signature playful-yet-emotive lyrics, soaring pop melodies, and R&B inflected rhythms, synths, and guitars. Since releasing their debut EP Sunday Brunch in 2017, Chapel has accrued more than 8 million streams across platforms while receiving media acclaim from the likes of Billboard, SPIN, POPULAR, Alternative Press, and more.

For all up-to-date information on new music, performances, and more, please stay tuned to www.chapelusa.com.

Watch the new music video here: