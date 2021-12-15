'Channeling' The Christmas Spirit: Audidio Adds Christmas Channel To Music Video Streaming Platform Ahead Of Holidays

Audidio, the first free music video platform to only showcase underground, independent artists, announced Wednesday the addition of their new Christmas music video channel, Kaylene's Very Merry Christmas, marking the 21st channel to be added to the live broadcasting network.

The channel, compiled by Audidio's Vice President of Operations Kaylene Peckham, features various renditions of Christmas classics with accompanying music videos from underground artists including Christina Taylor, Gabby B and The Tano Jones Revelry.

Kaylene's Very Merry Christmas channel also features the music video for "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year" by Ingrid Michaelson and star of "Elf" and "New Girl" Zooey Deschanel.

"Many people turn to their streaming service to play their favorite holiday jams, but how many of those platforms give you a visual element, too?" said Nik Sharp, founder and CEO of Audidio. "This Christmas season, we wanted to give our viewers a collection of holiday music videos that will be sure to add another level of ambiance while you bake cookies, decorate the tree and gather with loved ones."

According to Billboard, Alexa requests for festive songs totaled more than 15 million per day in the days leading up to Christmas in 2020. With such a high demand for festive music around the holidays, Audidio is bringing the holiday streaming industry something new: a turnstile playlist of holiday music videos.

Now, those tuning into Audidio's website or app can enjoy the sounds, as well as the sights, of their favorite underground holiday songs and music videos through Kaylene's Very Merry Christmas channel.

Audidio's other channels include Acoustic & Chill, Country Music, Pop, Dance WRLD, Latin, The State of Rap, Hip Hop, R&B, Roots Rock Reggae, Pop Punk EMO, Indie, Metal-Hardcore, Alternative, Rock U, and a channel dedicated to showcasing one new performer each month called New Artist Spotlight.

Audidio, pronounced Au-did-ee-yo, is a 24-hour music video platform currently featuring 21 live broadcasting channels with additional channels launching in the near future. Audidio is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, iPhone and streaming online at audidio.com.

Audidio is free for viewers, as well as artists submitting their videos for review. To learn more about Audidio, visit www.Audidio.com.