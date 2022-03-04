Ceramic Animal Release New Album 'Sweet Unknown'

Ceramic Animal have released their new album Sweet Unknown, via Easy Eye Sound. The album was produced by Dan Auerbach. "It is a glorious meeting of homegrown, down-to-earth garage rock and unbridled, sexy confidence," says No Depression.

"Though the boys of Ceramic Animal have been cutting their teeth on sold-out shows at small venues, with Sweet Unknown, the realm of possibility grows to include arenas, bigger rooms for an even bigger following." FLOOD says, "The twanging heartland rock of Ceramic Animal invokes a long history of the genre from contemporaries like The War On Drugs and Kurt Vile to the wave of artists that inspired that sound half a century ago. Sweet Unknown, falls directly in line with this tradition, pitting its crushed-dreams up against its warmly comforting instrumentation."

Prior to today's album release, Ceramic Animal have debuted four songs off the full length and four remarkable and varied companion videos. The album's title track, "Sweet Unknown" directed by Ford Fairchild; "Tangled" directed by Andy M. Hawkes; the hilarious 80's throwback "Valerie" directed by Perry Shall and Bob Sweeney and the contemplative love note to their up town, "Up in Smoke" also directed by Sweeney.

Ceramic Animal will make their SXSW debut playing multiple parties across the week including spots at Floodfest, Jam In The Van's party and more to be announced soon. The band is currently on a headlining tour and will stop in Philly on Sunday for their sold-out show at Johnny Brenda's, and recently announced a major North American summer tour supporting The Black Keys. The dates will kick off in Las Vegas on July 9th, and Ceramic Animal will continue on through July 30th. Sweet Unknown will be the first release for new label home Easy Eye Sound. Sweet Unknown was produced by Dan Auerbach.

Ceramic Animal hails from historic Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about an hour north of Philadelphia. The band features a trio of brothers-Chris Regan (vocals, guitar), Erik Regan (drums) and Elliott Regan (vocals, keys)-along with childhood friend Anthony Marchione (guitar) and Dallas Hosey (vocals, bass).

Before reaching the ears of Easy Eye Sound owner, producer and The Black Keys front man, Dan Auerbach, the band had found critical and commercial success on their own terms. Ceramic Animal funded, produced and self-released three albums and attracted a large and far-flung fan base. They never made a conscious decision to keep things ruggedly DIY; instead, they just felt their way in the dark and did what five boys from Doylestown, PA would do - work hard.

Lively and imaginative, Ceramic Animal's music highlights a very real and relatable strain of emotional alienation coursing through the lyrics, where people leave you with holes in your life, where flickering memories of brighter times offer the only comfort. The three Regan brothers lost their father - their greatest influence and biggest fan - just before the making of this album. It makes for a more reflective record, but not one devoid of hope or warmth.

Ceramic Animal will be on tour throughout 2022. A full list of tour dates are below.

Listen to the new album here: