​Celebrated Songwriter ​Frank Turner Releases Acclaimed New Album 'FTHC'

Xtra Mile Recordings, Polydor and Frank Turner are excited to announce the release of FTHC, the acclaimed songwriter's ninth full-length album, out now.

His first since 2019's No Man's Land with accompanying Podcast, FTHC marks a new chapter in a career that has already spawned four Top 5 albums; nearing an impressive 3000 shows to over two million people worldwide and stretching from grassroots venues to Wembley Arena and the O2.

FTHC was recorded at ARC (Abbey Recording Studios) just outside of Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro). The album opens with "Non Serviam," a two-minute blast of vitriolic hardcore that reflects the record's title-a genre he again attacks on "My Bad."

But elsewhere it darts between punk, folk, hard rock and singer-songwriter confessionals. "Fatherless" is particularly revealing as Turner reflects on childhood trauma. The album ends with a rumination on leaving his beloved London after 7300 days for a new life on the Essex coast with the bittersweet "Farewell To My City." It's a mini autobiography rooted in time and place, but one that ultimately accepts that it's time to move on.

The album's latest single, "A Wave Across A Bay," is a moving tribute to Turner's dear friend Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit. "A Wave Across A Bay" opens with Turner singing of a final, dreamlike encounter with his old friend, which is ironic as he notes that neither of them would believe in such an occurrence "given that both of us are atheists." Turner then paints an evocative image of Hutchison in his final moments, during which he finally finds the peace that had so cruelly eluded him. Despite the evident pain, the song finds Turner coming to terms with Hutchison's decision with understanding and acceptance.

Released with the blessing of Scott's younger brother Grant, the single is available digitally now and to order on 7" vinyl in the UK here. Profits from the sale of the 7'' will be paid to Tiny Changes, the children and young people's mental health charity started by the Hutchison family. The single features Turner's cover of the Frightened Rabbit fan favorite "Modern Leper" on the B-side, which was recorded with Hutchison during an Xtra Mile Recordings / OB1 session in May 2017.

Listen to the new album here: