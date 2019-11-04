Celebrate Christmas With the Nelsons at Raue Center for the Arts

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce a heartwarming multimedia live concert experience starring the third generation of number one Nelson family hitmakers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. Celebrate "Christmas with the Nelsons" at 3 p.m. on December 1, 2019.

"I am so excited to bring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson back to Raue Center with a holiday show based on over 40 years of music that our nation has loved," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "Their new show is a great way to kick off the holidays and it's going to be a great holiday concert!"

Known for their genuine blend of Everly Brothers-style harmonies and Smothers Brothers-style comedy, multi-platinum recording artists Matthew and Gunnar have been thrilling sellout audiences worldwide for the past decade with their high-integrity "Ricky Nelson Remembered" show, and they have a new gift for you to open.

"Christmas with the Nelsons" tells the story of three Christmases in the lives of America's favorite family. From the holly jolly '50s when their father Ricky was a little boy intent on duct-taping antlers on the family cat, to the '70s when Santa Claus came to town delivering Schwinns for the twins in the era before bike helmets (which explains a lot...) to rockin' around the Christmas tree today with the newest generation of Nelson family kids who prove that yes, we do in fact turn out to be just like our parents after all.

This is a Christmas show all ages of boys and girls have been waiting for, with an all new set of classic Christmas songs and Matthew and Gunnar at their very best. The entire Nelson family invites you to celebrate "Christmas with the Nelsons"!

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





