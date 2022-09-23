Cedric Gervais Drops Remix of David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 'I'm Good (Blue)'

Celebrated DJ and producer Cedric Gervais has remixed the David Guetta and Bebe Rexha #1 hit 'I'm Good (Blue)', out now.

A euphoric, big room take on 'I'm Good (Blue)', Cedric Gervais' remix ups the dancefloor credentials. A world-conquering track, the original hit the top spot in the UK singles chart after being added to the A-list of BBC Radio 1.

Elsewhere, the global smash reached #3 on Global Spotify, #1 on Spotify UK, #1 on Apple UK, #1 on Amazon Music UK, #2 on UK Shazam, #3 on Global Shazam, as well as #1 in 15 territories including Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and Finland. With 140 million combined global streams and counting, the sound also has over 250,000 TikTok creations. As well as this, the monster hit is rising within the US, reaching #32 at Top 40 radio and achieving the #1 Most Added release for the 2nd week, while gaining #31 on the Billboard 100.

Guetta has skyrocketed to the #7 most streamed artist on Spotify globally, with over 14 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career has achieved as one of the most successful streamed artists, reaching top position across I-Tunes charts over 113 countries and achieving over 24 million global Spotify followers.

The only DJ to have two residencies in Ibiza this season, Guetta's legendary 'F*** Me I'm Famous' party is still underway on Mondays at Ushuaïa, where last month Armin Van Buuren joined Guetta onstage for a showstopping B2B set. His Future Rave residency with MORTEN is also taking place on Fridays at Hï, with a mammoth closing party ​​line-up set to feature ARTBAT, Morten, Arielle Free, Idris Elba, Bjones, Guy Williams, Lulah and Demi.

Cultivating his signature style over a career-span of 20 years, Cedric Gervais' has firmly established himself as one of the most revered producers in the scene. Since releasing a variety of acclaimed hits such as 'Would I Lie To You', 'Say My Name' and 'Everybody Wants To Be Famous' which have amassed over 160 million Spotify streams, the talented artist has gone onto working with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Deep Dish, Steve Lawler and Rachel Star.

Cedric Gervais won the 2014 Grammy for 'Best Remixed Recording, Non Classical' for his remix of the Lana del Rey smash 'Summertime Sadness', and more recently he clocked in at #76 in the latest DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll.

