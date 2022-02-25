Cavetown Teams up With Beabadoobee for New Single 'Fall in Love With a Girl'

Today, acclaimed singer/songwriter and producer Cavetown, also known as Robin Skinner, has released his new single and video "Fall In Love With A Girl (ft. beabadoobee)" available everywhere now via Sire Records.

After coming up with the concept, Robin invited beabadoobee and guitarist Jacob Bugden to meet up in London to finish writing and producing the track.

About the new song, Robin shares, "Fall in Love With a Girl" is about someone who's struggling with their sexuality and how that affects their happiness. This person is scared to take the leap to make themselves happy and tries to make things work in a hetero relationship. When they finally take the step to be in a same-sex relationship, they realize how happy it makes them and that it's okay to trust yourself."

The new video tells the story of the song through a 'picture-perfect' dollhouse as Robin first tries, then fails, to piece together the narrative of its characters. Receiving some secret help from beabadoobee, the characters' desires become clearer to Robin as he puts the final touches on their project.

With over 50,000 tickets sold, Robin's nearly sold-out US tour will kick off on March 22nd with stops at Terminal 5 in NYC on March 25th and Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 8th along the way. See a full list of dates below, and stay tuned for much more from Cavetown in 2022.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom (Sold Out)

March 24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (Sold Out)

March 25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

March 28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! (Sold Out)

March 30 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Sold Out)

April 1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues (Sold Out)

April 2 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle (Sold Out)

April 5 - Dallas, TX - - Studio at The Factory

April 7 - Tempe, AZ - - Marquee Theatre

April 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

April 9 - San Diego, CA - Soma

April 12 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre (Sold Out)

April 13 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

April 15 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom (Sold Out)

April 16 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre (Sold Out)

April 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Sold Out)

April 19 - Denver, CO - The Filmore Auditorium

April 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater (Sold Out)

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater (Sold Out)

April 23 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre (Sold Out)

April 24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

April 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

April 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

April 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

April 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater (Sold Out)