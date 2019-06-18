Cautious Clay Debuts SIDEWINDER Video, Confirms North American and EU Headline Tour
Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer Cautious Clay premieres the introspective, Haoyan of America-directed video for "SIDEWINDER" today via Billboard. Watch it here. The video is taken from his much-lauded third EP Table of Context, released earlier this year.
"I wanted the visual to be simple and to almost feel like a dream sequence of when you are distracted thinking about something," Cautious tells Billboard. "The snake and lighter represent that distraction or 'back and forth' kind of attitude towards a lot of things in life; sometimes the things we run away from end up being what we want most and visa versa."
Following sets at Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Boston Calling and more this summer, Cautious will tour North America and Europe this fall, with newly announced headline shows in Paris, London,Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, New York, Philadelphia and beyond. Tickets go on sale Friday,June 21, visit cautiousclay.com for more information.
Table of Context, Cautious' third EP, is out now. In addition to "SIDEWINDER," the EP features "REASONS" with Tobias Jesso Jr. and Hudson Mohawke and "SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS" with UMI, plus two more tracks. The EP follows 2018's Blood Type andRESONANCE. Further new music from Cautious is imminent.
Cautious Clay is 26-year-old Josh Karpeh. Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, Karpeh first found music through his training in classical flute, which quickly opened the doors of blues and jazz. In college, he added many other instruments as well as songwriting and production to his repertoire, and soon after began releasing music of his own. Now based in Brooklyn, he has toured the world over and collaborated and shared stages with the likes of John Mayer, Omar Apollo, Tayla Parx, AlunaGeorge, Petit Biscuit, Lil Silva and more, and his music has appeared on "Insecure." Watch Cautious perform a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR here.
CAUTIOUS CLAY LIVE
June 27-30 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest
June 29 Pittsburgh, PA WYEP Summer Music Festival
August 1-4 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
August 8 Los Angeles, CA KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic
August 9-11 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands
September 20-22 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful
October 24 Cologne, Germany Yuca
October 25 Paris, France Boule Noire
October 26 Antwerp, Belgium Trix
October 28 Berlin, Germany Kantine
October 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Hotel Cecil
November 1 The Hague, Netherlands Crossing Borders Festival
November 2 Amsterdam, Netherlands Bitterzoet
November 4 Brighton, U.K. Green Door Store
November 5 London, U.K. Village Underground
November 6 Manchester, U.K. YES
November 8 Dublin, Ireland The Soundhouse
November 9 Reykjavik, Iceland Iceland Airwaves
November 13 New Orleans, LA Parish at House of Blues
November 14 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
November 15 Austin, TX Scoot Inn
November 16 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
November 19 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
November 20 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
November 21 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
November 22 San Diego, CA House of Blues
November 25 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
November 26 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
November 27 Seattle, WA The Showbox
November 29 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
November 30 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
December 1 Kansas City, MO Riot Room
December 2 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe
December 3 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
December 6 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache
December 8 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
December 9 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
December 11 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
December 12 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
December 13 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
December 14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer