Cautious Clay Debuts SIDEWINDER Video, Confirms North American and EU Headline Tour

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer Cautious Clay premieres the introspective, Haoyan of America-directed video for "SIDEWINDER" today via Billboard. Watch it here. The video is taken from his much-lauded third EP Table of Context, released earlier this year.

"I wanted the visual to be simple and to almost feel like a dream sequence of when you are distracted thinking about something," Cautious tells Billboard. "The snake and lighter represent that distraction or 'back and forth' kind of attitude towards a lot of things in life; sometimes the things we run away from end up being what we want most and visa versa."

Following sets at Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Boston Calling and more this summer, Cautious will tour North America and Europe this fall, with newly announced headline shows in Paris, London,Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, New York, Philadelphia and beyond. Tickets go on sale Friday,June 21, visit cautiousclay.com for more information.

Table of Context, Cautious' third EP, is out now. In addition to "SIDEWINDER," the EP features "REASONS" with Tobias Jesso Jr. and Hudson Mohawke and "SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS" with UMI, plus two more tracks. The EP follows 2018's Blood Type andRESONANCE. Further new music from Cautious is imminent.

Cautious Clay is 26-year-old Josh Karpeh. Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, Karpeh first found music through his training in classical flute, which quickly opened the doors of blues and jazz. In college, he added many other instruments as well as songwriting and production to his repertoire, and soon after began releasing music of his own. Now based in Brooklyn, he has toured the world over and collaborated and shared stages with the likes of John Mayer, Omar Apollo, Tayla Parx, AlunaGeorge, Petit Biscuit, Lil Silva and more, and his music has appeared on "Insecure." Watch Cautious perform a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR here.

CAUTIOUS CLAY LIVE

June 27-30 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest

June 29 Pittsburgh, PA WYEP Summer Music Festival

August 1-4 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

August 8 Los Angeles, CA KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic

August 9-11 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands

September 20-22 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful

October 24 Cologne, Germany Yuca

October 25 Paris, France Boule Noire

October 26 Antwerp, Belgium Trix

October 28 Berlin, Germany Kantine

October 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Hotel Cecil

November 1 The Hague, Netherlands Crossing Borders Festival

November 2 Amsterdam, Netherlands Bitterzoet

November 4 Brighton, U.K. Green Door Store

November 5 London, U.K. Village Underground

November 6 Manchester, U.K. YES

November 8 Dublin, Ireland The Soundhouse

November 9 Reykjavik, Iceland Iceland Airwaves

November 13 New Orleans, LA Parish at House of Blues

November 14 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

November 15 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

November 16 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

November 19 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

November 20 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

November 21 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

November 22 San Diego, CA House of Blues

November 25 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

November 26 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

November 27 Seattle, WA The Showbox

November 29 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

November 30 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

December 1 Kansas City, MO Riot Room

December 2 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

December 3 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

December 6 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache

December 8 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

December 9 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

December 11 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

December 12 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

December 13 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

December 14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You