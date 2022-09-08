Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'

Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'

The track is from Bishop's upcoming EP.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

17-year-old rock singer-songwriter Casey Bishop has shared the third single from her forthcoming debut self-titled EP. "Blurry Vision" follows the energetic "Don't Talk!" and pop-rock standout "Bad Dream," which have garnered media support from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, 1883 Magazine, Ones to Watch, The Honey Pop, and more.

"'Blurry Vision' is about missing being younger. Missing the excitement you used to get from the little things. When I was writing this song I was in a phase of my life where I just felt numb. I wasn't sad or unhappy, it was just that nothing excited me. I didn't feel like myself and it was causing me to reminisce and worry, wondering if I was going to feel that way forever," reflects the American Idol Season 19 Top 4 finalist.

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.

Hailing from Fort Myers, Florida, Casey Bishop won over millions of hearts while competing on Season 19 of ABC's American Idol. Her impressive vocal range earned her a unanimous "yes" from the season's judges - Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry - and ultimately took her to the Top 4 at just 16-years-old.

Since then, she has performed duets with country megastar Luke Bryan and Brandon Boyd (Incubus) and opened for the likes of John Fogerty, and Foreigner. Casey fuses her musical influence from artists like Mötley Crüe to Fleetwood Mac to Billie Eilish with her powerhouse vocals and lyrics that are emotionally honest to create her own unique sonic landscape that is sure to make her one to watch.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World TourPhotos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World Tour
September 8, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night of Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' world tour. The performance featured hits from his latest album including “Industry Baby”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” along with fan favourites such as “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now”. Plus, see remaining tour dates.
Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'
September 8, 2022

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their highly anticipated fifth-studio album Coalesce via Enhanced Music. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.
OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'
September 8, 2022

SCP, an acronym for “sugar-coated pill,” is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, Plastic World, released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars. Pre-save the EP now!
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red CarpetPhotos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet
September 8, 2022

Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs), and more. Check out photos from the red carpet now!
The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'
September 8, 2022

Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horseshit on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date. Listen to the new album and watch a new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.