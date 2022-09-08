Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'

17-year-old rock singer-songwriter Casey Bishop has shared the third single from her forthcoming debut self-titled EP. "Blurry Vision" follows the energetic "Don't Talk!" and pop-rock standout "Bad Dream," which have garnered media support from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, 1883 Magazine, Ones to Watch, The Honey Pop, and more.

"'Blurry Vision' is about missing being younger. Missing the excitement you used to get from the little things. When I was writing this song I was in a phase of my life where I just felt numb. I wasn't sad or unhappy, it was just that nothing excited me. I didn't feel like myself and it was causing me to reminisce and worry, wondering if I was going to feel that way forever," reflects the American Idol Season 19 Top 4 finalist.

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.

Hailing from Fort Myers, Florida, Casey Bishop won over millions of hearts while competing on Season 19 of ABC's American Idol. Her impressive vocal range earned her a unanimous "yes" from the season's judges - Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry - and ultimately took her to the Top 4 at just 16-years-old.

Since then, she has performed duets with country megastar Luke Bryan and Brandon Boyd (Incubus) and opened for the likes of John Fogerty, and Foreigner. Casey fuses her musical influence from artists like Mötley Crüe to Fleetwood Mac to Billie Eilish with her powerhouse vocals and lyrics that are emotionally honest to create her own unique sonic landscape that is sure to make her one to watch.

Listen to the new single here: