Casey Bishop Releases Debut Self-Titled EP

Casey Bishop EP, the self-titled debut EP from 17-year-old Florida-born singer Casey Bishop is out now via 19 Recordings/BMG. Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), the EP ​​infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, Casey delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.

Casey Bishop EP features the previously released pop-rock standout "Bad Dream," the energetic "Don't Talk!" (both co-written with Willow Smith), and the nostalgia-fueled "Blurry Vision" which have garnered over half a million streams and media support from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, 1883 Magazine, Poptized, Ones to Watch, The Honey Pop, and more.

Alongside the release, Casey shares the edgy video for the catchy and moody "Kerosene." Watch the new music video below!

Hailing from Fort Myers, Florida, Casey Bishop won over millions of hearts while competing on Season 19 of ABC's American Idol. Her impressive vocal range earned her a unanimous "yes" from the season's judges - Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry - and ultimately took her to the Top 4 at just 16 years old.

Since then, she has performed duets with country megastar Luke Bryan and Brandon Boyd (Incubus) and opened for the likes of John Fogerty, and Foreigner. Casey fuses her musical influence from artists like Mötley Crüe to Fleetwood Mac to Billie Eilish with her powerhouse vocals and lyrics that are emotionally honest to create her own unique sonic landscape that is sure to make her one to watch.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new EP here: