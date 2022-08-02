Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Casey Bishop Announces Self-Titled EP & Shares 'Don't Talk!'

Her debut self-titled EP, produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), is due out September 28.

Aug. 2, 2022  

17-year-old singer-songwriter Casey Bishop has just announced her debut self-titled EP, produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), due out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG.

The six-track EP ​​infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition infused with alt-pop melodies. The Florida-born singer delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.

Alongside the announcement, Casey shares her new energetic single "Don't Talk!," co-written with Willow Smith. The track follows the previously released pop-rock standout "Bad Dream," featured on Billboard's Cool New Pop Songs.

"I was in the session talking about how you can meet a guy who's sooo good looking but they just constantly say the wrong things," Casey shares on her writing session with Chris Greatti, Rachel West, Paris Carney, and Willow Smith.

"We were joking and throwing out examples of those moments when out of the blue, Willow busts out with the words 'don't talk' in that insane melody riff that became the main punch of the record. It was perfect and set the tone for the song. The final version of this recording is just so fun. We wanted a happy, upbeat, fun song and that's exactly what 'Don't Talk!' is."

Hailing from Fort Myers, Florida, Casey Bishop won over millions of hearts while competing on Season 19 of ABC's American Idol. Her impressive vocal range earned her a unanimous "yes" from the season's judges - Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry - and ultimately took her to the Top 4 at just 16-years-old.

Since then, she has performed duets with country megastar Luke Bryan and Brandon Boyd (Incubus) and opened for the likes of John Fogerty, and Foreigner. Casey fuses her musical influence from artists like Mötley Crüe to Fleetwood Mac to Billie Eilish with her powerhouse vocals and lyrics that are emotionally honest to create her own unique sonic landscape that is sure to make her one to watch.

Listen to the new single here:



