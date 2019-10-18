Cascadent Brings Listeners To 'Oslo' On New Single And Music Video

Atlanta-based alternative/progressive rock band Cascadent have released their new single "Oslo," available on all digital platforms NOW. Following "Neptune," their most recent single release, "Oslo" captures the band's explosive live energy, having shared the stage with national touring acts such as Hands Like Houses and Eidola. Transcending listeners into a world of post hardcore, progressive, and alternative rock elements, Cascadent is poised to capture the ears of new listeners with the release of "Oslo".

Cascadent is a five-piece alternative/progressive rock band from Atlanta, Georgia consisting of Jonathan Lee (guitar), Samuel Freeman (drums), Jonah Volk (guitar), Brad Pallone (vocals) and John Samuel Mecum aka Jam (bass). The band's debut single, "Aces Over Kings", featuring prior vocalist Johnny Hendrix, was released in the Summer of 2017. After a year together, Hendrix and Cascadent announced they would be separating. In March of 2019, Cascadent released two singles, "Into the Mirror" and "The In-Between" featuring current vocalist Brad Pallone. Throughout 2019, Cascadent has toured across the southeast and opened for bands such as Makari and Hands Like Houses."

The perfect storm of intricate guitar melodies, hard-hitting rhythm, and catchy melodies, presented by Cascadent are complemented by their pulse-pounding kinetic live performance. They have performed with national touring acts such as Makari, Eidola, and Hands Like Houses. Their lyrics are charming, but not without substance, and range from being intimate and personal to songs that address topics like astral projection and the impact of living in a digital age. Their new single "Oslo" is available on all digital platforms NOW.

Photo: Susan Irais Reyes





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You