Carly Rae Jepsen Will Release 'The Loveliest Time' Album This Month

Carly Rae Jepsen will now release "The Loveliest Time," the companion project to her 2022 album "The Loneliest Time," on July 28. The new album was heralded by the release of "Shy Boy."

Pre-save the new album here. The album will be followed by a handful of very special engagements in Los Angeles and New York in August. The four original dates — two in each city — sold out immediately, prompting a third night to be added at The Bellwether in L.A. due to the incredible demand.

Jepsen spent the past ten months between studios and a world tour, reworking a collection of songs that were born in isolation. She enlisted a team of trusted all-star collaborators (John Hill, Patrik Berger, Rostam Batmanglij, Kyle Shearer and more) to distill “The Loveliest Time” into her most introspective and effervescent work to date.

Produced by James Ford, “Shy Boy” is the pop phenomenon’s first single from The Loveliest Time. Jepsen’s B sides projects have always offered a deep dive into her creative process but “The Loveliest Time” feels even wilder and freer than what came before.

In it she expands upon the multi-layered soundscapes she created on 2019's Dedicated and 2020's Dedicated Side B as well as 2015’s critically lauded and culture-defining E*MO*TION — a project that spawned beloved bangers like "Run Away With Me" and "Your Type".

No doubt, "Shy Boy" will be a highlight of Jepsen's live set when she embarks upon a run of summer dates in New York and Los Angeles - a third show has just been added for the latter due to immediate sell out of all dates. See all tour dates below.

“Shy Boy” is available now at all digital retailers via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. Watch the visualizer for “Shy Boy” below.

Produced by James Ford, “Shy Boy” is the pop phenomenon’s first new single since releasing her critically acclaimed The Loneliest Time album in 2022. Introspective and effervescent, it offered a deep dive into Jepsen's creative process, expanding upon the multi-layered soundscapes she created on 2019's Dedicated and 2020's Dedicated Side B as well as 2015’s critically lauded and culture-defining E*MO*TION — a project that spawned beloved bangers like "Run Away With Me" and "Your Type."

The upcoming tour run will follow a string of shows with indie darlings boygenius and performances at major summer festivals including Lollapalooza and Osheaga. With irresistible anthems like "Shy Boy" in the mix, each and every show promises to be a tour de force of joyous pop. See the full list of tour dates below and get tickets HERE.

Fans can also catch Jepsen on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series from Times Square on August 10th. Tune in to ABC at 7am ET.

August 7 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT

August 8 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT

August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

August 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether