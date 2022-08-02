Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album 'The Loneliest Time'

GRAMMY®-, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces the forthcoming release of her massively anticipated new album, The Loneliest Time. Due out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records, The Loneliest Time is now available for pre-order HERE.

Her most introspective body of work to date, The Loneliest Time expands on the emotionally potent songwriting and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work like 2015's critically lauded and culture-shaping E*MO*TION.

In bringing her new album to life, Jepsen worked with collaborators Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who helmed production on The Loneliest Time's acclaimed lead single "Western Wind"), Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope among others.

A major creative milestone for Jepsen, E*MO*TION inspired in-depth analysis from cultural critics and landed on multiple year-end "best of" lists from the likes of Pitchfork, Stereogum, Noisey, NPR, and many more. Released in 2019, her follow-up album Dedicated covered even more musical ground.

Working with a crew of trusted songwriters and producers (among them John Hill, Jack Antonoff, Captain Cuts, Patrik Berger, and Tavish Crowe), Jepsen indulged in more sonic experimentation than she had in the past. The Atlantic called the album "brilliant" with its "godlike bops." She returned the following May with a gift for her fans: Dedicated Side B, a buoyant set of dance-floor tunes that affirmed her status as pop's undefeatable ambassador of love.

Jepsen will give fans a taste of the new album when she hits the road next month on her The So Nice Tour. The 23-date headline tour kicks off on September 24 in Montreal and includes stops at marquee venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Her first North American headline tour since 2019, The So Nice Tour will include support from Empress Of. Jepsen has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition's work to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. See below for the full list of tour dates, and purchase tickets here.

In addition to The So Nice Tour, Jepsen's upcoming live dates include two co-headline shows with Bleachers (on September 21 in Cleveland and September 22 in Toronto), as well as an appearance at Austin City Limits Festival on October 7.

Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sept. 26 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sept. 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 - Washington DC - The Anthem

Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Oct. 4 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct. 7 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct. 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Nov. 4 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom