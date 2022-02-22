Carly Cosgrove Release New Single 'The Great Doheny'

Carly Cosgrove has released "The Great Doheny" today. The song can be found on their upcoming, debut, album 'See You In Chemistry' out March 25 via Wax Bodega.

Produced by Joe Reinhart (Hop Along, Joyce Manor) at Headroom Studios, this album has been two years in the making and holds songs that are peppy and sincere, hyper and bombastic while maintaining a high degree of technical and structural complexity.

"The Great Doheny" is an uncommon moment of levity on the record," says vocalist and guitarist Lucas Naylor. It's a fraudulent magician, a snapshot of my psyche at many a social function. I found that this internal pressure to be the most interesting person in the room at all times in social settings, or to be a more marketable version of myself than I was privately. It was a behavior I was only somewhat aware of, and while it may not have created many interpersonal consequences, it did yield many intrapersonal ones."

Besides being a reference to Nickelodeon TV show 'Drake and Josh', 'See You In Chemistry' doubles as a comment on the chemicals that govern our brains and bodies, and a semi-hopeful glance toward some future moment when things might be better again. The album is about growth, but not the tidy, Instagram-ready kind. At its beginning, vocalist and guitarist Lucas Naylor is steady, stable, and happy: the work has been done, progress has been made, things are alright.

Over the remaining 11 tracks, and across a complex, earworm patchwork of riotous emo punk, towering post-hardcore, mathy indie rock, and crystalline shoegaze, things fall apart: bands dissolve, friendships end, and self-doubt, depression and anxiety triple-team their way to victory over happiness.

The band recently released "Really Big Shrimp" which landed on best new music playlists with NPR, Consequence, Ones To Watch and was added to some of Spotify's biggest playlists like 'Fresh Finds' and 'Fresh Finds Rock'.

Listen to the new single here: