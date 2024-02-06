Carlos Santana Announces Fall 2024 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Tickets for new dates go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

Feb. 06, 2024

As he wraps up another successful run at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this past weekend, Carlos Santana is excited to announce additional performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM, scheduled to take place in September, October and November 2024.

The residency is in its 12th year at the intimate House of Blues, featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.

2024 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):

  • May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23 - on sale now
  • Sept. 2024: 25, 26, 28, 29 - just added!  
  • Oct. 2024: 2, 3, 5, 6, 30, 31 - just added!  
  • Nov. 2024: 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10 - just added!  

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and SiriusXM customers will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM start at $99.50, not including applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. For additional information, visit santana.com.

The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining. 

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation. Milagro (“Miracle”) is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide. 

Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success. By channeling the power of music, the foundation helps kids create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives. Through music industry mentorships and access to music education, Music Forward Foundation removes the barriers between need and success. Learn more at www.hobmusicforward.org

About Carlos Santana

For more than five decades - from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco - Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries.

To date, Santana has won ten GRAMMY Awards and three Latin GRAMMY Awards, with a record-tying nine GRAMMY Awards for a single project for 1999's Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”). He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013).

Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #11 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time;” and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. In 2018, he released his first MasterClass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones - the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album Supernatural, the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece Abraxas.

His most recent album, the powerful, energy-infused Blessings and Miracles (2021) features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and many others. 

CARLOS, a feature-length documentary film produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries celebrating his life and career had its World Premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and is now available to stream. Santana has been in residency in Las Vegas for over 15 years and will continue to perform at House of Blues Las Vegas where he recently celebrated his 10th anniversary in the intimate venue. 



