Carla Jimenez Releases Her Holiday Album “Mondo Christmas” 

Actress and Singer Carla Jimenez is releasing today her holiday album Mondo Christmas. Inspired by a love for Christmas and the music that goes with the season, her amazing voice will take you through the magic of the classics with a twist and a 3-track collection of original songs.

She is best known for her work in film and television on The Mick, Last Man Standing, and Nacho Libre, among many others. Her upcoming film Spies in Disguise, starring alongside Will Smith and Tom Holland will be in theaters this December. Carla is kicking off her holidays with songs she loved growing up with such as "The Christmas Song," "Little Drummer Boy," "Holly Jolly Christmas", and "O Holy Night."

Mondo Christmas also includes a touch of Carla's passion for Hollywood and her Latinx heritage, delivering a new and fun version of "Heat Miser," featuring award-winning Broadway actor George Salazar, and "Mi Burrito Sabanero" featuring actress Justina Machado best known for One Day at a Time.

"Mondo Christmas is a dream come true for me. This album mixes Christmas songs new and old. I'm so proud of all the work that went into the creation of this album." - Carla Jimenez.

Mondo Christmas reunites Carla with composer, songwriter, and producer Eban Schletter best known for his work in Spongebob Squarepants, Stand Against Evil, Mr. Show with Bob and David, Another Period, Academy Awards, among others.

Mondo Christmas is available today on all streaming services lnk.to/MondoChristmas

Album Song List:

The Christmas Song Heat Miser (Feat. George Salazar) Mondo Christmas Little Drummer Boy Mi Burrito Sabanero (Feat. Justina Machado) Hooray for Santa Claus Christmas in Hollywood River Yuletide Carol O Holy Night Holly Jolly Christmas Carla's Christmas Message





