Carl Anderson Releases SHE TOOK EVERYTHING From New EP

Today, the Nashville-based singer/songwriter Carl Anderson released "She Took Everything," the fourth song to be released from his forthcoming EP You Can Call Me Carl out on May 31. Wide Open Country premiered the "gorgeous ballad" that details the grieving over the loss of his marriage.

Listen to "She Took Everything" via YouTube here!

"'She Took Everything' is a fairly candid song I wrote about my divorce," explains Anderson. "This was the first time I felt like I could write about this painful experience. I was thinking about how frustrating it was when people would reassure me that everything would be ok and that 'time' would eventually allow me to heal. While I could appreciate the sentiment and their kindness, at the time it just didn't feel helpful. I was always quick to respond by saying thank you or simply agree, but as I sat strumming guitars with my good friend, Stone Aiolli, the line just came to me. 'What part of she took everything don't you understand?' It felt like a perfectly concise way of describing how I honestly felt as I grieved the loss of my marriage. Forty or so minutes later we had a song."

In the coming months, Anderson will hit the road for headline shows and dates supporting Nikki Lane and Devon Gilfillian. Find a full list of tour dates below and on his website.

The EP was produced by acclaimed songwriter/producer Chris Keup and Stewart Myers for roughly ten days of raw, loose magic at White Star, a renovated barn-turned-studio located on farmland outside Charlottesville, VA. On the record is an all star backing band of Charlie Hall (The War On Drugs), Phil Cook (Hiss Golden Messenger), Daniel Clarke (Natalie Prass), and Rick Holstrom (Mavis Staples).

Rolling Stone called the collection, "...an EP of Seventies folk tinges, wistful bedroom pop and melancholic country heartache." Recently, American Songwriter shared his latest single "10 Different Reasons," following the release of the album's first single "Roses."

Recently, Carl Anderson has written songs for artists like Andrew Combs, Devon Gilfillian and Becca Mancari.

Tour Dates:

5/4: Bowling Green, KY - Tidball's

5/12: Dacatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

5/31: Lexington, KY - The Burl %

6/1: Monticello, IL - Allerton Park Concert Series *

6/2: Chicago, IL - Lagunitas Brewing Company *

6/5: Charlottesville, VA - The Southern *

6/6: Abingdon, VA - Abingdon Music Experience *

6/7: Lynchburg, VA - The Glass House *

6/8: Johnson City, TN - Blue Plum Festival

7/7: St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway #

7/9: Denver, CO - Globe Hall #

7/12: Bozeman, MT - Rialto Theatre #

% - with Darrell Scott

* - with Devon Gilfillian

# - with Nikki Lane

You Can Call Me Carl Tracklist:

1) Bottom Of The Bottle

2) Roses

3) She Took Everything

4) Ten Different Reasons

5) Dream Of You

6) Head Hung Low





Related Articles View More Music Stories

Include